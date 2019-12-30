Fugro Becomes Sole Owner of Seabed Geosolutions

Fugro has entered into an agreement to acquire CGG’s 40% shareholding in Seabed Geosolutions.

This will terminate the Seabed Geosolutions’ joint venture agreement effective December 30, 2019 in exchange for a cash consideration of USD 35 million, paid by CGG before year-end 2019.

The proceeds will be used to lower Fugro’s outstanding debt position and strengthen Seabed Geosolutions’ balance sheet.

Fugro remains fully committed to divest the Seabed Geosolutions business which is a non-core asset held for sale. It is expected that this transaction, which will result in Fugro becoming the sole owner of Seabed Geosolutions, will facilitate the divestment process, the company explained.

In line with CGGs strategy to exit the data acquisition business, CGG has agreed to transfer its 40% shareholding in Seabed Geosolutions to Fugro before the end of the first quarter of 2020 and to conclude before year-end 2019 remaining matters regarding Seabed Geosolutions by paying USD 35 million to Fugro.

Seabed Geosolutions collects geophysical data on the seabed through an array of ocean bottom nodes technologies for oil and gas companies, focused on the development and production phases of their fields.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Seabed Geosolutions Gets LoI for OBN Survey in Gulf of Mexico

Seabed Geosolutions has received a letter of intent for a 3D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in an active area of ...

read more →

Seabed Geosolutions Sells Entire OBC Recording Equipment

Seabed Geosolutions has signed a contract to sell its entire shallow water ocean bottom cable (OBC) recording ...

read more →

Seabed Geosolutions Wraps Up Largest OBN Survey Off Brazil

Seabed Geosolutions, a joint venture between Fugro and CGG, has completed the world’s largest deepwater proprietary ...

read more →

Seabed Geosolutions Wins OBN Project Off Brazil

Seabed Geosolutions, a joint venture between Fugro and CGG, has been awarded a contract to provide a 3D ocean ...

read more →

Fugro Wraps Up AUV Surveys for Shell in GoM

Fugro has completed several deepwater geophysical surveys in the Gulf of Mexico for Shell International Exploration ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (July 29 – ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Fugro Eyes Seabed Geosolutions Exit

Fugro is looking to sell its stake in Seabed Geosolutions, a joint venture company with French seismic player CGG. ...

read more →

Seabed Geosolutions to Conduct OBN Survey in West Africa

Seabed Geosolutions has secured a 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) monitor survey in West Africa for a major oil company. ...

read more →

Next Geosolutions Adds New Team Members

Next Geosolutions has recently welcomed three new team members, Alison Lucas Collier, Francesco Varriale and Jose ...

read more →

Eidesvik and Seabed Geosolutions Ink Long-Term Charter Deal

Eidesvik said it has entered into a long-term master time charter agreement with Seabed Geosolutions. The deal ...

read more →

Fugro Sees Revenue Growth

Dutch subsea and survey specialist Fugro has seen its revenue increased some 9 per cent from €350 billion in Q1 ...

read more →

Seabed Secures Gulf of Mexico OBN Survey

Seabed Geosolutions has been awarded a contract by an undisclosed client for 3D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in ...

read more →

Cooper Sees Sole Offshore Construction Campaign Delivered

Installation and testing of the 67-kilometer control umbilical connecting the Sole gas field with the Orbost Gas ...

read more →

Fugro Wraps Up Final Stage of Saint-Nazaire Survey

Fugro has completed the final stage of geotechnical investigations to provide information for the detailed design ...

read more →

Magseis Fairfield Defeats Seabed Geo's Patent Challenge

The Patent Trial and Appeal board of the U.S. Patent Office denied a petition for inter partes review challenging ...

read more →