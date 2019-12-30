US Navy Completes Diesel-Electric Submarine Event with Peruvian Navy

Submarine Squadron 11 (CSS-11) hosted a ceremony concluding the 2019 Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) program with the diesel-electric Peruvian Submarine BAP Angamos (SS-31) on Naval Base Point Loma.

The commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet congratulated and thanked the Angamos and its crew for their performance during DESI to make the exercise a success.

“The Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative serves as a pillar of strength and growth for both Peru and the United States,” said Vice Adm. Scott D. Conn. “The crew of BAP Angamos continued a tradition of excellence, consistently demonstrating the pride and professionalism of the Peruvian Navy. I thank each of you for your superb performance and want to re-emphasize how grateful we are to have had the opportunity to work with you.”

During the two-month exercise, Angamos supported antisubmarine warfare (ASW) training exercises with U.S. Navy helicopter and maritime patrol aircraft; a submarine rescue exercise with Undersea Rescue Command and applied research lab from the University of Texas, and a submarine tracking event with USS Scranton (SSN 756). They also participated in an exercise with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group.

The completion of this exercise marks Peru’s 16th DESI deployment in 17 years. During that timeframe, Peruvian submarines have provided more than 1,500 days of engagement and exercise opportunities in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

“The DESI deployment provided a range of challenging operations here in southern California operating area,” said Capt. Patrick Friedman, commander, Submarine Squadron 11. “These operations provided invaluable training, improved interoperability, advanced common theater security initiatives and made us together, a stronger and more capable warfighting force.”

DESI, established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command, is an international program headed by Commander, Submarine Forces U.S. Atlantic Fleet which works to enhance the Navy’s capability to operate with diesel-electric submarines by partnering with South American navies.

Current participating navies include Colombia, Peru, Chile and Brazil.

Submarine Squadron 11 is based at Naval Base Point Loma and consists of five Los Angeles-class fast attack submarines, the floating dry dock Arco (ARDM 5) and Undersea Rescue Command (URC).