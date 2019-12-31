Integral Adds Strategic Advisor

Patrick Friend has joined science and engineering firm Integral Consulting (Integral) as a strategic advisor to support its Marine Science and Engineering practice.

Dr. Friend has a Ph.D. in sediment dynamics from the University of Southampton’s National Oceanography Centre, and more than 20 years of experience in project delivery and management in coastal and marine sciences.

Dr. Friend was lead scientist on a number of high-impact European Union sediment projects, and has consulted extensively for port and harbor authorities, including the MOSE flood protection scheme in Venice, Italy.

In the offshore energy industry, he engaged in high-value investment and asset acquisitions in Europe and Latin America, advising on global business development opportunities, risk assessment, quality assurance, and strategic planning. He is presently involved in a number of coastal hazard and resiliency projects in the Gulf of Mexico and farther afield.

Dr. Friend is a writer, reviewer, and editor for international scientific journals and has published on topics ranging from sediment transport pathways in dredged estuaries to shallow gas accumulation in modern deltaic systems.

Dr. Friend is joining Integral from Partrac, and will be based in Houston, Texas.

