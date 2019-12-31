Pandion Energy Completes Duva Stake Sale to Solveig Gas

Pandion Energy has completed the sale of 10% non-operated interests in PL 636, comprising the Duva oil and gas field, and PL 636B to Solveig Gas.

The Duva oil and gas field is located in the northern North Sea and was discovered in the autumn of 2016.

The Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) was approved in June 2019 with first production expected in late 2020/early 2021.

Pandion Energy has also sold 10% non-operated interests in the same licenses to PGNiG Upstream Norway. This transaction is expected to be completed early 2020.

With recoverable reserves of 88 million barrels of oil equivalent, the field is expected to produce around 30 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day at its peak.

The Duva field will be developed as a subsea tie-back to the nearby Gjøa platform.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

ExxonMobil Gets Approval for Assets Sale to Vår Energi

ExxonMobil has received approval from European Commission to sell its non-operated upstream assets in Norway to Vår ...

read more →

Pandion Energy Sells Duva Field Stake

Pandion Energy has agreed to divest its 20% stake in the Duva field through two transactions, one with PGNiG ...

read more →

Fugro Cashes In on Huawei Marine Networks Stake Sale

Fugro will be able to monetise part of its non-core interest in Global Marine Group (GMG), following the stake sale ...

read more →

Global Marine Group Sells Its Stake in Huawei Marine Networks

Global Marine Group, a HC2 Holdings’ Marine Services Segment, has agreed to sell its stake in Huawei Marine ...

read more →

Solveig Gas Acquires Stake in Polarled Pipeline

Solveig Gas has acquired a 13.255% stake in the Polarled gas pipeline from Wintershall Dea. Polarled is the first ...

read more →

ExxonMobil in $4.5 Bln Norway Assets Sale to Var Energi

ExxonMobil has signed an agreement with Vår Energi, a company owned by Eni and HitecVision, for the sale of its ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Neptune Energy Begins Subsea Campaign on Duva Field

Neptune Energy has started its first subsea installation and construction campaign on the Duva field with the ...

read more →

Norway Greenlights Lundin’s Pilot

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has approved Lundin Norway for sample extraction from the Rolvsnes ...

read more →

Neptune Energy Gets Green Light for Duva and Gjøa P1

Neptune Energy said that its development plans for the Duva and Gjøa P1 projects in the North Sea have been ...

read more →

Neptune Hands Out EPCIC Contracts to Rosenberg WorleyParsons

Rosenberg WorleyParsons has been awarded contracts for modifications on the Neptune operated Gjøa semi-submersible ...

read more →

Shawcor Bags $49M in Pipe Coating Contracts

Shawcor’s pipe coating division has entered into several contracts with an international EPC contractor to ...

read more →

Lundin Authorizes Rolvsnes Extended Well Test Project

Lundin Norway has agreed the final investment decision to proceed with an extended well test on the Rolvsnes ...

read more →

Neptune Energy, TechnipFMC in Subsea Projects Alliance

Neptune Energy and TechnipFMC have signed a global alliance agreement for delivery of subsea projects. The alliance ...

read more →

Lundin Hands In Solveig PDO

Lundin with its partners Wintershall and OMV submitted the plan for development and operation (PDO) for the Solveig ...

read more →

Neptune Submits Duva and Gjøa P1 Development Plans

Neptune Energy has submitted Plans for Development and Operation (PDOs) to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy for ...

read more →