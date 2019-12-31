Spanish Shipyard to Build Research Vessel for Marine Institute

Spanish shipyard, Astilleros Armon Vigo, has secured a contract from the Marine Institute in Galway for the construction of a research vessel.

The Institute hired the Armon Vigo shipyard to build, construct, outfit, test and deliver the research vessel.

The shipyard secured the contract to build vessel, with approximate length of 50-55 meters, through a tender procedure.

It will be designed and built to meet the requirement of the ICES cooperative research report No 209 in terms of vessel underwater radiated noise.

The vessel will be a multipurpose research vessel to meet the survey requirements of the Institute including offshore fisheries surveys, oceanographic surveys, hydrographic surveys and underwater TV surveys as well as acting as an remotely operated vehicle (ROV) platform.