Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum Issues Subsea Maintenance Tender

Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum has announced a tender for the CPS retrofit and bolt exchange services for the Trianel Windpark Borkum offshore wind project.

Under the contract, the company will provide subsea works on CPS retrofits and subsea bolt exchanges at diffusor plates at the offshore wind farm.

The contract is set to begin on May 01, 2020 and end on December 31 the same year.

The deadline for the submission of applications is January 27, 2020.

In the first stage of Trianel Windpark Borkum project 40 wind turbines with 200 megawatt output have been installed. The second stage with a further 40 turbines is planned and already fully approved.

The wind farm, which is located 45 km to the north of the German island of Borkum, will then have the capacity to supply about 200,000 households with eco-electricity.

