Monthly Highlights of 2019

Subsea World News has singled out the most interesting articles from each month of 2019 that highlighted the subsea industry.

January:

Australian operator Woodside has awarded four contracts for front-end engineering design activities for the proposed Scarborough Project. The contracts are for engineering activities related to the upstream development’s floating production unit, the export trunkline and the subsea umbilical risers and flowlines.

February:

Oceaneering has reported a net loss of $64.1 million, or 65 cents per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The result compares with net profit of $173.6 million same time last year. During the prior quarter ended September 30, 2018, Oceaneering reported a net loss of $66 million, or 67 cents per share.

March:

Rem Offshore has signed a total of 5 term contracts for the fleet with a total contract value of more than NOK 200 million. The vessels which have been awarded new contracts are Rem Mira, Rem Cetus, Rem Insula, and vessels to be named Rem Trader and Rem Inspector.

April:

Subsea 7 has won two contracts from Saudi Aramco for conventional projects in shallow water offshore Saudi Arabia. The engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contracts are awarded in consortium with L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, under a long-term agreement (LTA) with Saudi Aramco.

May: