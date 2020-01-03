Ordtek Names New Operations Director

Ordtek, an UXO risk management consultancy based in both the USA and UK, has appointed Gary Thirkettle as the new operations director.

Lee Gooderham, managing director at Ordtek said: “We are delighted to welcome Gary to the team. Gary’s expertise within the offshore industry will complement our strong and ever developing management team. The company is now in excellent shape to continue its support to the existing client base and explore further growth. We see this appointment as a vital step in supporting the North American and Asia markets.”

Gary added: “I am delighted to be joining Ordtek at this exciting time in the company’s development. I have come to know and greatly respect Lee and his team in recent years through collaboration on a number of UXO projects. With my technical and business background, sector knowledge and project experience I look forward to making a significant positive contribution to the further development of the business.”

Ordtek has recently opened an office in Boston, USA to support a number of offshore wind farm developments in the region. After the success and lessons learnt in Virginia, Ordtek is now helping shape offshore UXO risk management in the USA through industry guidance.