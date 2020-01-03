Ordtek Names New Operations Director

Ordtek, an UXO risk management consultancy based in both the USA and UK, has appointed Gary Thirkettle as the new operations director.

Lee Gooderham, managing director at Ordtek said: “We are delighted to welcome Gary to the team. Gary’s expertise within the offshore industry will complement our strong and ever developing management team. The company is now in excellent shape to continue its support to the existing client base and explore further growth. We see this appointment as a vital step in supporting the North American and Asia markets.

Gary added: “I am delighted to be joining Ordtek at this exciting time in the company’s development. I have come to know and greatly respect Lee and his team in recent years through collaboration on a number of UXO projects.  With my technical and business background, sector knowledge and project experience I look forward to making a significant positive contribution to the further development of the business.”

Ordtek has recently opened an office in Boston, USA to support a number of offshore wind farm developments in the region. After the success and lessons learnt in Virginia, Ordtek is now helping shape offshore UXO risk management in the USA through industry guidance.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Andersen to Quit as NKT CFO

Cable specialist NKT said that its chief financial officer Roland M. Andersen has decided to resign. According to ...

read more →

OPT Names New VP of Global Sales

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) said that Jeffrey R. Wiener has joined the company as vice president of global ...

read more →

Aleron Names New Business Manager 

Aleron Group, Aberdeenshire-based subsea firm, has appointed John Walker as new business manager.   John will be ...

read more →

Helix Names New Director

Helix Energy Solutions’ board of directors has appointed Amy Nelson as a new director. Nelson, 50, is the ...

read more →

Ordtek Provides UXO Advice to innogy for Triton Knoll OWF

Ordtek has been contracted to provide specialist unexploded ordnance (UXO) risk management advice ahead of the ...

read more →

i-Tech 7 Names New Business Development Manager

i-Tech 7, Subsea 7’s Life of Field business unit, has appointed Craig Roberts as a new regional business ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

STR Names New Director

Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) has appointed Neil Jackson as its Group commercial and regional director ...

read more →

Infinity Names Subsea Operations Team Lead

Independent engineering firm, Infinity, has appointed Richard Horne to the newly created position of team lead of ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (March 18 – ...

read more →

Rever Offshore Names New CEO

Rever Offshore, a subsea services provider to the oil and gas industry, has appointed Barry MacLeod as its new ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (March 11 – ...

read more →

i-Tech 7 Names Regional Director for Asia-Pacific

i-Tech 7, Subsea 7’s Life of Field business unit, has appointed Simon Hird as a new regional director in the ...

read more →

DOF Names Pipelay Vessel Skandi Olinda

DOF Subsea has held a naming ceremony in Brazil for its pipelay support vessel (PLSV) Skandi Olinda. Skandi Olinda ...

read more →

Saab Seaeye Names Business Development Manager

Saab Seaeye is expanding its business operations with the appointment of Ryan Lumsden as business development ...

read more →

EdgeTech Names International Business Development Director

EdgeTech has appointed Richard Hill as a director of International Business Development, to focus on expanding ...

read more →