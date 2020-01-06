Kraken Robotics Nets SeaVision Deal from Govt of Canada

Kraken Robotics’ wholly owned subsidiary, Kraken Robotic Systems, has secured a contract from the Government of Canada for the SeaVision 3D laser scanner.

The contract is valued at $524,720.

SeaVision was initially pre-qualified under the Canadian government’s Build in Canada Innovation Program (BCIP).

Effective April 01, 2019, BCIP became the Innovative Solutions Canada –Testing Stream (ISC-TS), delivered by Innovation, Science & Economic Development’s Innovation Canada Sector.

Kraken expects to deliver SeaVision to its test partner, Parks Canada – Underwater Archaeology Team (UAT) during Q3 2020.

Parks Canada and Kraken plan to conduct at-sea testing and evaluation of the SeaVision system at a variety of archaeologically significant sites including the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror at the National Historic Site of Canada, Nunavut.

