Pang Brothers to Lead Pacific Radiance

Offshore vessel operator and subsea services provider Pacific Radiance has appointed James Pang and Anthony Pang to take over key roles in senior management.

James Pang, currently managing director of commercial and business development, has been appointed as the acting chief executive officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2020.

Anthony Pang, currently managing director of subsea and project logistics, has been appointed as the acting chief commercial officer (CCO), also effective January 1, 2020.

Following his appointment as the acting CCO, Anthony Pang will oversee the offshore support services and subsea divisions of the Group.

James Pang and Anthony Pang are sons of Pang Yoke Min, executive chairman of the Group.