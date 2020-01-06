Pang Brothers to Lead Pacific Radiance

Offshore vessel operator and subsea services provider Pacific Radiance has appointed James Pang and Anthony Pang to take over key roles in senior management.

James Pang, currently managing director of commercial and business development, has been appointed as the acting chief executive officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2020.

Anthony Pang, currently managing director of subsea and project logistics, has been appointed as the acting chief commercial officer (CCO), also effective January 1, 2020.

Following his appointment as the acting CCO, Anthony Pang will oversee the offshore support services and subsea divisions of the Group.

James Pang and Anthony Pang are sons of Pang Yoke Min, executive chairman of the Group.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Polarcus in New XArray Project in Asia Pacific

Polarcus has been awarded an XArray marine seismic acquisition project in the Asia Pacific region. The acquisition ...

read more →

Fugro Finalizes AUV and Geotechnical Surveys for BSP

Fugro has completed the first deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) site survey for Brunei Shell Petroleum ...

read more →

Deep Casing Tools Boosts Asia Pacific Presence

Aberdeen-based oil and gas technology development company, Deep Casing Tools (DCT), has appointed two agents as ...

read more →

OPIC to Support TPN Subsea Cable in Indo-Pacific Region

The Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the U.S. Government’s development finance institution, ...

read more →

SeaBird Secures Source Work in Asia Pacific

SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of award to provide a source vessel for an upcoming ocean bottom node ...

read more →

STR Adds Subsea Dredgers to Asia Pacific Rental Pool

Following the launch of Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) Asia Pacific offices in Perth and Singapore, STR has ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

CSV Normand Pacific Stays with Prysmian

Prysmian has exercised its option to extend the firm contract for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand ...

read more →

Xodus Gets New APAC Field Development Director

Energy consultancy Xodus has appointed a new field development director for Asia-Pacific (APAC) as the company ...

read more →

Expro Nets Subsea Deal from Pacific Santa Ana Off Mauritania

Expro has secured a contract by Pacific Drilling’s subsidiary, Pacific Santa Ana, for the provision of an ...

read more →

Pacific Drilling Picks Oceaneering Digital Services Package

Oceaneering and Pacific Drilling have entered into a five-year ‘Digital Services Package’ agreement. ...

read more →

Infinity Names Subsea Operations Team Lead

Independent engineering firm, Infinity, has appointed Richard Horne to the newly created position of team lead of ...

read more →

i-Tech 7 Names Regional Director for Asia-Pacific

i-Tech 7, Subsea 7’s Life of Field business unit, has appointed Simon Hird as a new regional director in the ...

read more →

PIANGO Calls for Pacific Island Seabed Mining Ban

Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organisation (PIANGO) has called Pacific Islands government to ban ...

read more →

SubCom Restores Tonga Subsea Link

SubCom’s cable ship SubCom Reliance has completed the repair of two Tongan submarine cables. The Tonga Cable ...

read more →

3D at Depth in Asia Pacific Partnership with STR

3D at Depth, expert in subsea LiDAR laser technology and 3D data solutions, has announced partnership with Subsea ...

read more →