EDS HV Opens New Office in Stafford

EDS HV, a high voltage engineering solutions provider to the renewables industry, has expanded operations with the opening of a new Midland’s office in Stafford.

The new Midlands location means greater geographical coverage, providing a central meeting place that saves time for both clients and EDS.

The new office is located within Dunston Business Village, which draws power from various renewable sources. The site currently comprises 16 buildings with more in development, and out of the current buildings 9 are powered by a mixture of solar and geothermal energy.

At the site there are 360 30kW solar panels, 20 bore holes for ground source heat pumps, and 1 water bore hole, helping to ensure that the site has minimal environmental impact and setting an example for business centres across the UK.

Simon Boddison, OFTO operations manager said: “We needed a Midland’s base in order to improve our service offering to clients, but at the same time we wanted to choose the greenest solution we could find and Dunston Business Village fitted our brief. As well as being in an excellent location close to rail & motorway links, we loved the idea that a large part of the site’s energy was from renewable sources.”

Adrian Maclaughlin, managing director at Dunston Business Village said: “Renewable energy is a key part of our ethos for the site, and it’s of huge importance to our clients. We’re proud to be one of the first sites in the UK to use the Clausius heat pump system, and out of the 16 buildings developed so far 9 are powered by renewable energy.”