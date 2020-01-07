EDS HV Opens New Office in Stafford

EDS HV, a high voltage engineering solutions provider to the renewables industry, has expanded operations with the opening of a new Midland’s office in Stafford. 

The new Midlands location means greater geographical coverage, providing a central meeting place that saves time for both clients and EDS.

The new office is located within Dunston Business Village, which draws power from various renewable sources. The site currently comprises 16 buildings with more in development, and out of the current buildings 9 are powered by a mixture of solar and geothermal energy.

At the site there are 360 30kW solar panels, 20 bore holes for ground source heat pumps, and 1 water bore hole, helping to ensure that the site has minimal environmental impact and setting an example for business centres across the UK.

Simon Boddison, OFTO operations manager said: “We needed a Midland’s base in order to improve our service offering to clients, but at the same time we wanted to choose the greenest solution we could find and Dunston Business Village fitted our brief. As well as being in an excellent location close to rail & motorway links, we loved the idea that a large part of the site’s energy was from renewable sources.”

Adrian Maclaughlin, managing director at Dunston Business Village said: “Renewable energy is a key part of our ethos for the site, and it’s of huge importance to our clients. We’re proud to be one of the first sites in the UK to use the Clausius heat pump system, and out of the 16 buildings developed so far 9 are powered by renewable energy.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Impact Subsea Moves to Larger Base

Impact Subsea has expanded operations with the opening of a new office in Aberdeenshire, UK. The new office more ...

read more →

Ryder Geotechnical Sets Up Office in London

Ryder Geotechnical, part of Tekmar, has opened a new office in central London. The office will serve as the ...

read more →

Walker Subsea Engineering Opens New Office

Walker Subsea Engineering has opened a new office at Swans Centre for Innovation, on the banks of the River Tyne. ...

read more →

Ryder Geotechnical Opens New Office in Newcastle

Ryder Geotechnical, part of Tekmar, has opened a new office in central Newcastle. The office will serve as ...

read more →

McDermott Relocates London Subsea Center of Excellence

McDermott International has relocated its Subsea Center of Excellence from Epsom in Surrey to Bedfont Lakes office ...

read more →

C-Job Naval Architects Expands in US

C-Job Naval Architects plans to expand its business to the United States by opening a dedicated branch office in ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Nortek Expands into Australia with New Office

Nortek has opened a new office in Melbourne, Australia, to facilitate access to Doppler instrumentation for ...

read more →

ROVOP Expands in Europe with New Office and Team Member

ROVOP has expanded into mainland Europe with the appointment of Job Biersteker as business development manager in ...

read more →

UK Hydrographic Office Opens New HQ

New home of UK Hydrographic Office was officially opened by the Princess Royal on Monday. For nearly 80 years UKHO ...

read more →

IMCA Opens DP Practitioner Accreditation Scheme Applications

International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) will open application process for its DP Practitioner ...

read more →

STR Opens Australian Office

Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) has officially opened its Australian office in Perth, Western Australia on ...

read more →

MacArtney Opens Workshop Facilities at Denmark HQ

MacArtney has established a workshop facilities at its headquarters in Denmark. MacArtney HQ recently repurposed ...

read more →

Claxton Opens Norwegian Office

Claxton, a part of Acteon, has opened a new office in Stavanger, Norway. The company has had a presence in Norway ...

read more →

Teledyne CARIS Supports Nigerian Navy Hydrographic Office

The Nigerian Navy Hydrographic Office (NNHO) has selected Teledyne CARIS to provide solutions for current and ...

read more →

Aqualis Offshore Opens Office in Australia

Aqualis Offshore, part of Oslo-listed energy consultancy group Aqualis, has set up an office in Perth, Western ...

read more →