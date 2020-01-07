Fugro to Pay $26.8M for Charter Termination

Southern Star; Photo: Tasik Subsea

Dutch subsea and survey specialist Fugro said it has lost an arbitration case involving Tasik Toba Subsea over termination of a long-term-chartered DP3 diving support vessel, the Southern Star.

An arbitration tribunal ruled that Fugro should not have terminated the charter contract with Tasik and awarded the company a sum of $ 26.8 million.

In March, Fugro handed back the Southern Star from its 6-year charter claiming serious technical failures and grave design flaws as the reason.

The vessel had been almost continuously employed by Fugro on some 11 projects in Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia during its charter.

Fugro said it still has a number of counterclaims against Tasik which will be addressed at a later point this year.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Fugro Becomes Sole Owner of Seabed Geosolutions

Fugro has entered into an agreement to acquire CGG’s 40% shareholding in Seabed Geosolutions. This will ...

read more →

Fugro Reduces Board of Management

The supervisory board of Fugro has decided to reduce Fugro’s board of management, which currently consists of ...

read more →

Fugro Extends Skandi Carla Charter

Fugro has extended the firm period of hire for the Skandi Carla time charter contract until end October 2020, the ...

read more →

CSV Polar King Stays with Nexans Until Summer 2020

Nexans Skagerrak, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexans Norway, has declared a charter extension for the CSV Polar ...

read more →

Bourbon Oceanteam 101 Charter Extended

Oceanteam has secured charter extension for the construction support vessel Bourbon Oceanteam 101 until mid-first ...

read more →

Fugro Nets Geotechnical Site Investigation Deal Off Germany

Fugro has been awarded a multi-annual geotechnical site investigation contract from the Germany’s Federal ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Fugro Eyes Seabed Geosolutions Exit

Fugro is looking to sell its stake in Seabed Geosolutions, a joint venture company with French seismic player CGG. ...

read more →

Bourbon-Oceanteam CSV Southern Ocean Gets Fugro Job

Bourbon and Oceanteam jointly owned construction support vessel (CSV) Southern Ocean will aid Fugro in a deepwater ...

read more →

CSV Southern Ocean Stays with McDermott

McDermott and Fugro have agreed on an extension of the CSV Southern Ocean current charter to allow McDermott to ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (May 06 – May ...

read more →

Southern Star Finds Work After Fugro Charter Termination

The subsea operation vessel Southern Star recently arrived at the Anjung gas development project, offshore Sarawak, ...

read more →

CSV Southern Ocean Wins Fugro Support Contract Off Australia

CSV Southern Ocean has entered into a contract with Fugro to undertake a program of IRM work offshore Australia. ...

read more →

AML Oceanographic Supplies MVP for Fugro's USV

AML Oceanographic has secured a deal to supply Moving Vessel Profiler (MVP) systems for Fugro’s unmanned ...

read more →

Fugro Reduces Deficit

Dutch subsea and survey specialist Fugro has posted net loss of €51 million for the twelve months of 2018, against ...

read more →

Fugro’s Newly Added ROV Support Vessel Ready for Work

Fugro is set to start its first project using new multipurpose ROV support vessel, Edda Sun,with ...

read more →