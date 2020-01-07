Norwegian Prime Minister Opens Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup Field

The Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. Photo: Equinor/Ole Jørgen Bratland

Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup field centre will be officially opened by Norway’s prime minister Erna Solberg today.

The Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Sylvi Listhaug, will also attend the opening, Equinor informed.

Since Equinor and the Johan Sverdrup partners Lundin Norway, Petoro, Aker BP and Total started the field on October 05, last year, production has increased to a level well above 300,000 barrels per day.

Johan Sverdrup is expected to yield a total production revenue exceeding NOK 1 400 billion and more than NOK 900 billion in revenue to the Norwegian state.

Expected recoverable Johan Sverdrup reserves are 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Two thirds of the oil from Johan Sverdrup are expected to be produced before 2030.

Johan Sverdrup offers both high value creation and record-low emissions, making Johan Sverdrup a future-oriented oil field and part of the solution for reduced emissions. Electrification is an important tool for reaching Norwegian and international climate goals, aiming to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions in Norway by 40% by 2030, and close to zero emissions in 2050,” said Eldar Sætre, CEO of Equinor.

Johan Sverdrup is a pioneer in using technology and digitalization.

“Digitalization offers new opportunities that few people deemed possible only a few years ago. It is necessary to secure the transformation we need to succeed in our future industrial activities and value creation on the Norwegian continental shelf,” said Arne Sigve Nylund, executive vice president for Development and Production Norway.

The field is expected to produce up to 660,000 barrels of oil per day in full production. Plateau production for phase 1 is up to 440,000 barrels of oil per day and is expected to be reached in the summer of 2020.

“We are working systematically on creating higher value from the field and achieving an optimal recovery rate. The field ambition is to reach a recovery rate above 70%,” added Nylund.

In the operating phase Johan Sverdrup may also create jobs corresponding to an average of more than 3 400 man-years per year.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

His Majesty the King to Open Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup

Equinor has informed that His Majesty the King will perform the official opening of the Johan Sverdrup field centre ...

read more →

ASN Delivers First Phase of Jahan Sverdrup PRM Project

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has recently installed and commissioned the first phase of the permanent reservoir ...

read more →

Equinor Starts Sverdrup – Mongstad Oil Flows

Oil from the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea has arrived at the Mongstad plant north of Bergen. “This is a ...

read more →

Equinor Starts Production from Johan Sverdrup Field

Equinor and its partners consisting of Lundin Norway, Petoro, Aker BP and Total, have started production from the ...

read more →

Equinor Plans Johan Sverdrup Start Up Ahead of Schedule

Equinor and its partners have started preparation for production start from the Johan Sverdrup field in October ...

read more →

NPD Green Lights Equinor's Johan Sverdrup Start-Up

Equinor has received consent from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate for start-up of the Johan Sverdrup field in ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Equinor Completes Increase of Interest in Johan Sverdrup

Equinor has completed the sale of shares in Lundin Petroleum and acquisition of further direct interest in Johan ...

read more →

Equinor Increases Direct Ownership in Johan Sverdrup

Equinor has agreed with Lundin Petroleum to divest a 16 percent shareholding in Lundin for a direct interest of 2.6 ...

read more →

CGG Nets Processing Contract from Equinor for Johan Sverdrup

Subsurface Imaging, part of CGG’s Geoscience division, has been awarded a contract by Equinor for the ...

read more →

WATCH: First Diver-Less Remote Hyperbaric Tie-In Operation

DeepOcean has successfully completed the 36-inch oil export pipeline spool tie-in project on the Johan Sverdrup ...

read more →

Equinor Picks NKT for Johan Sverdrup 2 - Gina Krog Link

NKT has been awarded the turnkey project from Equinor for the 132 kV high-voltage cable connecting the oil and gas ...

read more →

Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 Plan Gets Go-Ahead

The plan for development and operation (PDO) of the second phase of the Johan Sverdrup field development was ...

read more →

Sif Bags Johan Sverdrup Jacket Deal

Sif and Kvaerner have signed a contract for the production of 36 leg sections, 16 pile sleeves, and 16 piles for ...

read more →

TechnipFMC Lands Subsea Deal for Johan Sverdrup Development

TechnipFMC has secured a subsea contract, worth between $75 million and $250 million, by Equinor for the Johan ...

read more →

Equinor Deploys Sonardyne Technology at Johan Sverdrup

Equinor plans to deploy cabled subsea instrumentation from Sonardyne International to help increase the accuracy of ...

read more →