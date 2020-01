Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D Isometrix seismic acquisition project by FAR Gambia.

The one-month survey will cover parts of block A5 offshore Gambia in the Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Conakry (MSGBC) Basin.

It will be acquired by the SW Amundsen and provide new seismic over a shallow-water area and connect with existing seismic to provide full coverage of the A5 Block.