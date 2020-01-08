AIS Training and Survivex Gets Well-Safe Contract

AIS Training and Survivex, part of the 3T Energy Group, has secured a contract with well decommissioning specialist, Well-Safe Solutions, to manage and deliver all of its training requirements and provide an IT platform to support its Competence Management System.

The three-year contract will see AIS Training and Survivex deliver hundreds of industry-accredited technical and safety critical courses, as well as providing online Training Management software (TMS) and Competency Management software (CMS), known as ‘Transform’.

The Transform system will allow Well-Safe to manage all of its staff training and development via one interface including course bookings and certificate renewals and access real-time financial reporting and forecasting.

Well-Safe recently secured £66m of investment to grow its plug and abandonment of wells business across the North Sea and Continental Europe and plans to expand its workforce to 300 over the next three years. AIS Training and Survivex will help ensure this workforce is trained and competent and adheres to the highest health and safety standards by delivering a wide variety of skills training, onsite and at training centres in Aberdeen and Newcastle.

Commercial sales director at 3T Energy Group, Gavin Taylor, said: “We are delighted to secure this prestigious contract with Well-Safe to provide a complete training and competency management service.

“As well as handling all course bookings, our sophisticated Transform software allows us to store and manage each individual’s skills profile and provide automated reminders when training certificates are coming up for renewal. This ensures skills are kept up-to-date and the workforce adheres to the highest industry standards. The service also makes the cost of training easier to forecast and will offer huge economies of scale for Well-Safe.”

Anita Martin, HR manager from Well-Safe Solutions said: “Following an extensive tender process, we are delighted to award this contract to AIS Training and Survivex. Both companies have extensive experience in the Oil and Gas sector and share our ethos for quality and customer focused delivery.

“The capabilities of the Transform software are extremely impressive and will allow us to manage all competency levels and maximise efficiencies across or business.”