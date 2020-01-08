Aker Solutions’ Subsea Control Systems for Otway Project

Aker Solutions has received a contract to provide subsea control systems for Beach Energy’s Otway project Phase 4 and 5, offshore Victoria, Australia.

The award demonstrates Aker Solutions’ leading technology in subsea control systems and the on going drive to meet complex customer requirements in the region,” said country manager of Australia at Aker Solutions, Greg Ross. “It is our first partnership with Beach Energy in Australia and we look forward to more opportunities in future collaborations.”

The order includes seven sets of Vectus subsea control modules (SCMs) which will be backward compatible to the existing topside MCS and EPU, along with associated stab plates and testing equipment.

Aker Solutions’ Vectus SCMs will be integrated with subsea trees in the Otway field.

The deliveries will be from Aker Solutions’ facilities in Reading, United Kingdom, Port Klang, Malaysia, and Curitiba, Brazil.

The Otway project consists of Geographe and Thylacine offshore gas fields that tie back to a not normally manned platform in 100 meters water depth and processed 80 kilometers onshore at the Otway Gas Plant near Port Campbell, Victoria, Australia.

The Otway field development supplies the state of Victoria households and businesses vital natural gas and will continue to do so for years to come with future wells being developed.

The deliveries of the control systems will start in the first quarter of this year. The companies have not disclosed the value of the contract.

