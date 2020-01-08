Bourbon COO Switches Roles

Bourbon chief operating officer Gaël Bodénès resigned after the restructuring of the French company, and has now taken on a new role as chairman of Bourbon Maritime.

Bourbon Maritime (Bourbon Offshore) will continue to conduct business as usual under a continuation plan, to include the company’s “BOURBONINMOTION” digitalization and restructuring initiative.

To remind, the Marseilles Commercial Court has authorized the disposal of Bourbon Corporation’s assets to Société Phocéenne de Participations (SPP), a company owned by Bourbon’s creditors.

SPP’s owners include BNP Paribas, Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Alpes Provence, Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d’Ile de France, CM-CIC Investissement SCR, Crédit Lyonnais, Natixis and Société Générale.

Jacques de Chateauvieux will continue to be responsible for the company’s general management.

Bodénès has retained his other functions within the group.