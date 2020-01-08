Bourbon COO Switches Roles

Bourbon chief operating officer Gaël Bodénès resigned after the restructuring of the French company, and has now taken on a new role as chairman of Bourbon Maritime.

Bourbon Maritime (Bourbon Offshore)  will continue to conduct business as usual under a continuation plan, to include the company’s “BOURBONINMOTION” digitalization and restructuring initiative.

To remind, the Marseilles Commercial Court has authorized the disposal of Bourbon Corporation’s assets to Société Phocéenne de Participations (SPP), a company owned by Bourbon’s creditors.

SPP’s owners include BNP Paribas, Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Alpes Provence, Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d’Ile de France, CM-CIC Investissement SCR, Crédit Lyonnais, Natixis and Société Générale.

Jacques de Chateauvieux will continue to be responsible for the company’s general management.

Bodénès has retained his other functions within the group.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

EMGS CFO Switches to Polaris Media

CFO of Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) Hege Veiseth has resigned her position with the company to pursue new ...

read more →

Weatherford Makes Management Changes

Weatherford International has appointed Christian Garcia as executive vice president and chief financial officer, ...

read more →

Bourbon Oceanteam 101 Charter Extended

Oceanteam has secured charter extension for the construction support vessel Bourbon Oceanteam 101 until mid-first ...

read more →

Expro Welcomes New CFO

Oilfield services company Expro has appointed Quinn Fanning as chief financial officer. Fanning brings a breadth of ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (August 26 – ...

read more →

Charter Extension for Bourbon Oceanteam 101

Oceanteam and Bourbon charter contract for the vessel Bourbon Oceanteam 101 has been extended. The initial charter ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Xodus Boosts Subsea Integrity Team

Xodus Group has appointed Djamel Hamel and Chris Overton as two principal consultants to its subsea integrity ...

read more →

Teledyne Marine Continues Expansion

Teledyne Marine has welcomed Kirsty Blackman, MP for Aberdeen North, spokesperson for the Economy and Deputy SNP ...

read more →

MMA Offshore Names New CEO

Australian marine contractor MMA Offshore has appointed David Ross as its new chief executive officer with effect ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (June 24 – June ...

read more →

Bourbon-Oceanteam CSV Southern Ocean Gets Fugro Job

Bourbon and Oceanteam jointly owned construction support vessel (CSV) Southern Ocean will aid Fugro in a deepwater ...

read more →

UK Hydrographic Office Opens New HQ

New home of UK Hydrographic Office was officially opened by the Princess Royal on Monday. For nearly 80 years UKHO ...

read more →

CSV Southern Ocean Wins Fugro Support Contract Off Australia

CSV Southern Ocean has entered into a contract with Fugro to undertake a program of IRM work offshore Australia. ...

read more →

Expro in Executive Management Boost

Oilfield services company Expro has made appointments of two key executive management roles. Current executive vice ...

read more →

Glomar Acquires Two Subsea Support Vessels

Glomar Offshore has purchased two subsea support vessels, the Bourbon Arethuse and Bourbon Amilcar. The vessels ...

read more →