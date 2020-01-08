Montrose Port Authority Bags Baker Hughes Contract Extension

The Montrose Port Authority (MPA) has signed a seven-year extension to its contract with Baker Hughes for the provision of internal and external storage facilities.

Captain Tom Hutchison, CEO of Montrose Port Authority said: “We are delighted to extend what is already a long-standing and mutually beneficial relationship with Baker Hughes. This contract extension supports the growth and development of MPA, and we look forward to a continued collaboration with Baker Hughes on key services, including import and export activity and an increased shipping tonnage.”

Baker Hughes has been a long-term customer of MPA since 1993 and the recent agreement is set to expand Baker Hughes’ footprint within the port, covering multiple areas of its South Quay. This includes 11,000m2 of internal warehousing and 4,000m2 of external storage facility.

MPA is actively supporting Baker Hughes’ commitment to become carbon neutral by 2050, through the work with Zero Waste Scotland to reduce the carbon footprint created by the port.

Rich Morin, vice president of Global Supply Chain for the Oilfield Equipment division at Baker Hughes said: “Our new long-term agreement with MPA will support Baker Hughes’ infrastructure expansion in the Montrose Angus area as marked by the company’s recent opening of its Montrose Centre of Excellence to enhance best-in-class manufacturing capabilities. We look forward to the continued partnership with Montrose Port Authority to further economic growth in the region.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Port of Antwerp Deploys Plastic Catcher Supplied by Allseas

Port of Antwerp has recently deployed a system to catch plastic designed by Allseas. The port authority said that ...

read more →

Baker Hughes Bags Apache Subsea Deal

Baker Hughes said that is has been awarded a multi-year subsea frame agreement by Apache’s North Sea subsidiaries. ...

read more →

Oceanteam Extends Cable Storage Contract

Oceanteam Solutions has secured a subsea cable storage contract extension with one of its premier clients. The ...

read more →

Baker Hughes Improves Quarterly Profit

Baker Hughes has reported profit of $57 million or 11 cents per share on GAAP basis for the quarter ended September ...

read more →

Mermaid Wins Middle East Contract Extension

Mermaid’s joint-venture company in Middle East has secured a three-year contract extension for offshore ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (October 14 – ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

BHGE Becomes Baker Hughes Company

Baker Hughes, a GE company, has changed its name to Baker Hughes Company. The company will be known as Baker ...

read more →

Baker Hughes Names New Vice President of Investor Relations

Baker Hughes, a GE company has appointed Jud Bailey as vice president of Investor Relations, effective August 2019. ...

read more →

Solstad Secures Contract Extension for CSV Far Sentinel

Solstad Offshore (SOFF) and Subtec have agreed to extend the contract for the construction support vessel (CSV) ...

read more →

Oceanteam Secures Cable Storage Extension

Oceanteam Solutions said it has been awarded extension of subsea cable storage contract with one of Europe’s ...

read more →

Tendeka and Baker Hughes Sand Screen Services for Equinor

Equinor has signed three-year contracts with Tendeka and Baker Hughes Norge for providing sand screen services at a ...

read more →

BHGE Opens Montrose Subsea Centre of Excellence

Baker Hughes, a GE company, has opened its transformed Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Montrose at an inauguration ...

read more →

BHGE Subsea Connect for Beach Energy Project Off Australia

Beach Energy has awarded Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) a contract to supply subsea production systems for its ...

read more →

GSP Works on North Marmara Natural Gas Storage Extension

GSP Offshore is performing offshore activities for the North Marmara Natural Gas Storage Extension Project (Phase ...

read more →

Wild Well Expands UK Base

Wild Well Control (Wild Well), a Superior Energy Services company, has announced the expansion of its Montrose ...

read more →