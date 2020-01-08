Montrose Port Authority Bags Baker Hughes Contract Extension

The Montrose Port Authority (MPA) has signed a seven-year extension to its contract with Baker Hughes for the provision of internal and external storage facilities.

Captain Tom Hutchison, CEO of Montrose Port Authority said: “We are delighted to extend what is already a long-standing and mutually beneficial relationship with Baker Hughes. This contract extension supports the growth and development of MPA, and we look forward to a continued collaboration with Baker Hughes on key services, including import and export activity and an increased shipping tonnage.”

Baker Hughes has been a long-term customer of MPA since 1993 and the recent agreement is set to expand Baker Hughes’ footprint within the port, covering multiple areas of its South Quay. This includes 11,000m2 of internal warehousing and 4,000m2 of external storage facility.

MPA is actively supporting Baker Hughes’ commitment to become carbon neutral by 2050, through the work with Zero Waste Scotland to reduce the carbon footprint created by the port.

Rich Morin, vice president of Global Supply Chain for the Oilfield Equipment division at Baker Hughes said: “Our new long-term agreement with MPA will support Baker Hughes’ infrastructure expansion in the Montrose Angus area as marked by the company’s recent opening of its Montrose Centre of Excellence to enhance best-in-class manufacturing capabilities. We look forward to the continued partnership with Montrose Port Authority to further economic growth in the region.”