OGA Makes New Team Appointments

The UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has expanded its leadership team with three recent appointments.

Scott Robertson has been promoted to director of operations, and replaces Gunther Newcombe who will be retiring in March 2020.

Robertson will be responsible for the OGA’s Exploration, Production, Decommissioning and Technology agenda. He joined the OGA in June 2015. In his previous role at the OGA, he developed and implemented the OGA’s Asset Stewardship Strategy and was responsible for stewarding the portfolio of oil and gas activity in the Central North Sea.

Pauline Innes has been appointed as head of decommissioning. Innes has a background in the public sector, working for Scottish Government in social and economic policy before joining the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in 2015 to work in offshore oil and gas decommissioning.

Alistair Macfarlane has been promoted to area manager – SNS and EIS. Alistair Macfarlane has been with the OGA since May 2016 as business development manager for the Central North Sea Team and was primarily involved in shaping and delivering the OGA’s work on Area Plans and providing commercial guidance to industry.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Weatherford Makes Management Changes

Weatherford International has appointed Christian Garcia as executive vice president and chief financial officer, ...

read more →

SPO to Shut Down Swire Seabed in Norway

Swire Pacific Offshore (SPO) said it will be closing its Norwegian wholly owned subsidiary, Swire Seabed, and its ...

read more →

Seaglider AUV Division Makes Hydroid Switch

Hydroid, a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime, has integrated the Seaglider autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) ...

read more →

Sonardyne's Underwater Navigation Tech for SMD's New ROV

Sonardyne International has supplied underwater navigation technology for Soil Machine Dynamics’ (SMD) new ...

read more →

Welaptega Names New General Manager

Welaptega, an underwater inspection provider, has appointed Tyler de Gier as a new general manager for its global ...

read more →

Xodus Boosts Subsea Integrity Team

Xodus Group has appointed Djamel Hamel and Chris Overton as two principal consultants to its subsea integrity ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Greenlink Boosts Team with Two Appointments

Greenlink Interconnector has appointed two leading figures from the Irish energy and business sectors, Tim Cowhig ...

read more →

Xodus Adds Principal Consultant to Its Renewables Team

Xodus Group has added a new principal consultant to strengthen its renewables team as the company sets its sights ...

read more →

ION Makes Management Changes

ION Geophysical has appointed Chris Usher to succeed Brian Hanson as president and chief executive officer, ...

read more →

Laloe Joins Geoquip Marine

Geotechnical engineering and offshore drilling company Geoquip Marine has recently appointed Jean-Luc Laloë to its ...

read more →

Helix Makes Executive Management Changes

Helix Energy Solutions has announced certain changes within its executive management team, consistent with the ...

read more →

James Fisher Subsea Excavation Boosts Its Team

James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE) has boosted its team by a number of key appointments and promotions. The ...

read more →

Expro in Executive Management Boost

Oilfield services company Expro has made appointments of two key executive management roles. Current executive vice ...

read more →

STR Opens Australian Office

Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) has officially opened its Australian office in Perth, Western Australia on ...

read more →

OceanScan-MST Selects iXblue's INS for New LAUVs

OceanScan-MST, Portugal-based manufacturer of the Lightweight Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (LAUV), has ...

read more →