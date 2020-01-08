OGA Makes New Team Appointments

The UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has expanded its leadership team with three recent appointments.

Scott Robertson has been promoted to director of operations, and replaces Gunther Newcombe who will be retiring in March 2020.

Robertson will be responsible for the OGA’s Exploration, Production, Decommissioning and Technology agenda. He joined the OGA in June 2015. In his previous role at the OGA, he developed and implemented the OGA’s Asset Stewardship Strategy and was responsible for stewarding the portfolio of oil and gas activity in the Central North Sea.

Pauline Innes has been appointed as head of decommissioning. Innes has a background in the public sector, working for Scottish Government in social and economic policy before joining the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in 2015 to work in offshore oil and gas decommissioning.

Alistair Macfarlane has been promoted to area manager – SNS and EIS. Alistair Macfarlane has been with the OGA since May 2016 as business development manager for the Central North Sea Team and was primarily involved in shaping and delivering the OGA’s work on Area Plans and providing commercial guidance to industry.