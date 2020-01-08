Phoenix Names Long Corporate VP

Marine services contractor Phoenix International has promoted Matthew Long to corporate vice president.

Long will retain his current duties as general manager of Phoenix’s Largo, MD operations, and in his additional role as corporate VP will assume responsibilities for company-wide financial forecasting, reporting and budgeting.

Patrick Keenan, Phoenix president stated, “In his two years aboard to date, Matthew has demonstrated both astute operational capability and superb financial acumen. His skills and meticulous attention to detail will help Phoenix to manage our current financial responsibilities while continuing to grow all of our diverse service lines.”

