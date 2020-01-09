Government of Senegal Approves Woodside’s Sangomar Plan

The Government of Senegal has approved the Rufisque Offshore, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore (RSSD) joint venture Exploitation Plan and granted the Exploitation Authorization for the Sangomar field development.

Woodside submitted development and exploitation plan for the Sangomar (formerly SNE) field in December last year.

The start of the execute phase of the Sangomar field development Phase 1 (Sangomar Development) is subject to final execution of the Host Government Agreement with the Government of Senegal and the approval and award of key contracts.

The Sangomar development concept is a stand-alone floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility with 23 subsea wells and supporting subsea infrastructure.

The FPSO, expected to have a production capacity of 100,000 bbl/day, will process the oil before it is exported to market via tankers. First oil is targeted in early 2023.

The FPSO will allow for the integration of potential future development phases, including gas export to shore and future subsea tie-backs.

The RSSD joint venture comprises Woodside Energy (Senegal), Capricorn Senegal (a subsidiary of Cairn Energy), FAR and Petrosen (the Senegal National Oil Company).

