Seabird Scores Asia 3D Survey

Oslo-listed seismic player Seabird said it has received a letter of award for a 3D survey in Asia.

The survey starts at the end of Q1 and is expected to be completed in Q2 this year.

The company said it will use a third party vessel and equipment for this survey as it seeks to optimize its capacity against all contract opportunities currently seen in the region.

In conjunction with the LOA above, Seabird will also entered into a frame agreement with the yet undisclosed customer, under which further work may be awarded to SeaBird.