TurkStream Gas Pipeline Launched

A grand opening ceremony for the TurkStream gas pipeline, laid in the Black Sea, took place today.

TurkStream is a link between the gas transmission systems of Russia and Turkey. The gas pipeline has two strings with a combined throughput capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters.

The first string will deliver gas to Turkey, while the second string is intended for gas transit to southern and southeastern Europe through Turkish territory.

Attending the opening event were Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of the Republic of Turkey, Aleksandar Vucic, president of the Republic of Serbia, Boyko Borissov, prime minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, Alexander Novak, minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, Fatih Donmez, minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey, and Alexey Miller, chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee. Burhan Ozcan, chairman of the board and general manager at BOTAS, and Oleg Aksyutin, deputy chairman of the Management Committee – head of Department at Gazprom, joined the event via teleconference.

The pipelaying for TurkStream took 15 months and was completed ahead of schedule in November 2018. The construction of the receiving terminal near the Kiyikoy settlement in Turkey was finished in 2019.

The starting point for feeding gas into TurkStream is the Russkaya compressor station (CS), which forms part of Russia’s Unified Gas Supply System and is located near Anapa.

With a capacity of 224 MW, the CS maintains the pressure required for transmitting gas along the pipeline’s two strings through more than 930 kilometers up to the Turkish coast where gas enters the receiving terminal.

The launch of TurkStream is a history-making event. Firstly, taking into account exports via Blue Stream, we have paved the way for direct transit-free supplies to fully meet Turkey’s needs for Gazprom’s gas. Secondly, Europe now has a new and reliable route to receive Russian pipeline gas.

There is no doubt that, thanks to all of this, our cooperation with our Turkish and European partners is shifting to a new level and is going to help improve energy security in the region,” said Alexey Miller, chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Editors Picks for 2019

The editors of Subsea World News have selected a few among many worth remembering articles from the previous year ...

read more →

Allseas Suspends Nord Stream 2 Pipelay Works

Allseas has suspended its Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities, in anticipation of the enactment of the National ...

read more →

Balticconnector Pipeline Ready for Use

The Balticconnector pipeline has completed the final phase of commissioning when the offshore pipeline was filled ...

read more →

Solveig Gas Acquires Stake in Polarled Pipeline

Solveig Gas has acquired a 13.255% stake in the Polarled gas pipeline from Wintershall Dea. Polarled is the first ...

read more →

TurkStream Receiving Terminal Construction Reaches 95%

Construction of the receiving terminal for the TurkStream offshore gas pipeline, stretching across the Black Sea ...

read more →

Balltec Executes Pipeline Recovery Job in North Sea

Balltec has recently completed offshore pipeline recovery work on behalf of TechnipFMC Norway. Balltec provided a ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Balticconnector Offshore Pipeline Complete

The Balticconnector project’s offshore pipeline, stretching from Inkoo to Paldiski, has been completed. ...

read more →

Balticconnector Pipeline Construction Work in Sea Finalized

Balticconnector project offshore pipeline construction work in the sea has completed on Friday. Pipe laying was ...

read more →

Nord Stream Schedules Annual Pipeline Maintenance

Nord Stream said it will temporarily shut down both lines of its gas pipeline system for routine maintenance works. ...

read more →

Balticconnector Offshore Pipe Laying Complete

The offshore section of the Balticconnector pipeline, installed between Estonia and Finland, has been completed. ...

read more →

Balticconnector Pipeline Welding Work in Inkoo Complete

Pipeline welding work for the onshore section of Balticconnector, linking Finland and Estonia, has been completed ...

read more →

Alam Bags Pipeline Deal from Vestigo Offshore Malaysia

Alam Maritim Resources has secured a contract for the provision of Engineering, Procurement, Construction, ...

read more →

TurkStream Pipeline in Black Sea Finalized

The final weld of the TurkStream pipeline, connecting offshore and the nearshore sections, has been completed, ...

read more →

Subcon Supports TurkStream Pipeline Project

Subcon has completed multiple pipeline supports using its engineered solution. Support for the 32-inch TurkStream ...

read more →

Kawasaki Launches UK Subsidiary for AUVs Production

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has launched Kawasaki Subsea (UK) Limited in Aberdeen, its new subsidiary specializing in ...

read more →