Impact Subsea in Distribution Agreement with Deep Tide

Impact Subsea has signed a distribution agreement with Deep Tide Technology.

Deep Tide Technology is located in Shanghai, China and is focused on the provision of technology to the marine scientific research and engineering sectors.

Deep Tide Technology will provide additional support to the Impact Subsea sensor user base in the area.

Ben Grant, managing director, Impact Subsea said: “We have seen tremendous growth in the demand for our sensors within China in recent years. We are excited to appoint Deep Tide Technology as our second distributor of our ROV & AUV sensors within China to further support our customer base in the area.”

With the addition of Deep Tide Technology, the Impact Subsea Distributor network now comprises of fifteen companies located around the globe.