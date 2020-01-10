New CEO Joins Providence

Providence Resources, the Irish based energy company, has appointed Alan Linn as chief executive officer with immediate effect. He also joins the board as an executive director.

Alan has over 35 years of international oil and gas industry experience with a track record of operating and developing businesses in diverse and often challenging environments.

Having established his career originally in the UK, he subsequently worked internationally with Lasmo, Cairn Energy, Tullow Oil, ROC Oil, and with Afren as part of a restructuring process. He joins Providence from Third Energy Onshore where he was CEO.

Alan is a chemical engineer and lives in Ireland.

Pat Plunkett, chairman of Providence, said: “I am pleased that Alan has agreed to join Providence at this time of significant opportunity within the company. He has the ideal mix of operational and strategic experience for the position, and will bring valuable insights to the board as we rebuild the business after the challenging past year. Alan recognizes the considerable potential of the company’s assets, in particular Barryroe, and I am sure he will enhance our options in taking this exciting project to the next stage. I look forward to working with him in the coming years.”

Alan Linn, CEO of Providence, added: “I am delighted to be joining Providence and look forward to working with the team. The opportunity to lead the commercialization of an oil and gas field with the potential of Barryroe is very compelling. I look forward to working with the board to bring new investment into the project to ensure value creation at the earliest opportunity”