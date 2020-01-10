Ocean Infinity Partners with NOAA on Deep-Water Exploration Tech

Ocean Infinity has signed a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office of Ocean Exploration and Research (OER). 

The four-year agreement focuses on expanding deep-water autonomous technologies to advance the transmission of ocean information in real time, as well as developing new data-collection and processing methods to increase the value and relevance of deep-ocean data.

At present, only 43 percent of U.S. underwater territory is mapped to modern standards. This collaboration will use Ocean Infinity’s technology to gather information that should enhance understanding of U.S. deep waters and seafloor, part of NOAA’s commitment to mapping the remaining sub-sea territory by 2030.

The collaboration will support the recent Presidential Memorandum on Ocean Mapping in the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and Shoreline and Near Shore of Alaska and the goals announced at the November 2019 White House Summit on Partnerships in Ocean Science and Technology.

Sean Fowler, Ocean Infinity’s Director of Business Development, said: “This is an exciting step for Ocean Infinity as we combine our leading deep-water exploration technology with NOAA’s prominent authority in ocean science. Perhaps greater than technology is the collaboration between leading engineers and scientists to ultimately improve our understanding of earth-ocean systems in remote environments.”

Alan Leonardi, Ph.D., Director of the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research said: “The NOAA-Ocean Infinity partnership will play a key role in helping NOAA reach its goal of fully mapping the U.S. EEZ and characterizing ocean environments to support their conservation, management, and balanced use.”

Craig McLean, assistant NOAA administrator for research, said: “Together, we’ll accelerate how we deliver important ocean information to those who need it most from ocean areas we know the least. This work will enhance our mission in science, operations and engineering.”

