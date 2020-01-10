Saipem Taps Cathie for Neart na Gaoithe Job

Geoscience and geotechnical engineering consultancy Cathie has been contracted by Saipem to provide interpretation of the geotechnical conditions encountered at the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm situated off the Fife coast in the UK.

Cathie has also played a key role in the characterization and interpretation of the geophysical and geotechnical data, and the drafting of Geotechnical Interpretative Report alongside providing specialist support in the certification of the proposed foundation design methods.

Cathie has been involved in the NnG wind farm since 2011, supporting the initial stages of development.

Over approximately 8 years, they have provided geophysical and geotechnical survey consultancy, seabed risk management, and ground modelling.

Victor Terente, UK engineering manager at Cathie said, “We’re glad to be a part of the NnG offshore wind farm, providing dedicated support not only during the initial investigation stages but also during the wind farm foundation design process. We are confident that our geotechnical assistance will help achieving the certification of the proposed geotechnical design of the piles.”

Gareth Ellery, business development director, added, “The Cathie team have leveraged every kW from over 40GW of global offshore wind experience to secure project value and positive outcomes for the NnG wind farm. Long term project involvement such as this is great for us and great for our clients. It is very satisfying to be able to see this project through detailed design and beyond into construction.”

