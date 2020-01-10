Sangomar Development Enters Execution Phase

The Sangomar field development Phase 1 has been approved by the Rufisque Offshore, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore (RSSD) joint venture and has entered the execute phase of activities.

Woodside, as operator of the RSSD joint venture, has executed the purchase contract for the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility and issued full notices to proceed for the drilling and subsea construction and installation contracts.

The key contractors for the development are awarded to MODEC, for the purchase of an FPSO with an oil processing capacity of 100,000 bbl/day; Subsea Integration Alliance for the construction and installation of the integrated subsea production systems and subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines; and Diamond Offshore for two well-based contracts for the drill rigs Ocean BlackRhino and Ocean BlackHawk.

Following the grant of the Exploitation Authorization by the Government of Senegal on January 08, 2020, the RSSD joint venture has received the relevant regulatory approvals to proceed, including the execution of the Host Government Agreement with the Government of Senegal.

Phase 1 of the development will target an estimated 231 MMbbl of oil resources from the lower, less complex reservoirs, and an initial pilot phase in the upper reservoirs. As a result of the first reserves booking for the Sangomar Development, the Woodside reserves increased by 60 MMboe at the 2P confidence level.

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman said: “We look forward to progressing the project towards first oil in early 2023 and expect that our experience in offshore FPSO developments will support its delivery on cost and schedule.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support of the Government of Senegal and will be working with all stakeholders to ensure that the country’s first oil project delivers enduring benefits to its people.”

The RSSD joint venture comprises Woodside Energy (Senegal), Capricorn Senegal (a subsidiary of Cairn Energy), FAR and Petrosen (the Senegal National Oil Company).

