Site Survey on OPL 310 Off Nigeria Starts

LEKOIL has informed, on behalf of Optimum Petroleum Development Company, the Operator of the OPL 310 License, and LEKOIL Nigeria, that the site survey on OPL 310 has started.

Following on from the drilling of Ogo-1 and Ogo-1 ST in 2013 which encountered hydrocarbons within the SynRift and PostRift, Optimum and LEKOIL are envisaging a two-well programme with the objective of obtaining dynamic flow data from well testing while preserving the drilled wells as producers.

In conjunction with this appraisal drilling plan, the site survey is required for the assessment of top-hole drilling, jack-up rig and potential platform foundation hazards and any seabed obstructions.

Approval for the site survey on OPL 310 was granted by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR”, in accordance with provision of the Petroleum (Drilling and Production) Regulations.

The marine vessel, conducting the site survey, has started its operation which are expected to be completed before the expiration of the approval received from DPR, on March 24, 2020.

Optimum and LEKOIL expect that first well spud could occur in the second half of this year. LEKOIL secured USD 184 million (gross) of funding for the appraisal drilling and initial development programme activities on the Ogo field.

Lekan Akinyanmi, LEKOIL’s CEO, said, “With the commencement of the site survey, we are delighted to begin in earnest the two well appraisal drilling work programme of activities which is expected to lead to the spudding of the first well in the second half of this year. We celebrate this milestone with our partner and the Operator of the OPL 310 License, Optimum Petroleum, as together we pursue value for all stakeholders.”