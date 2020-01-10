Subsea Integration Alliance Bags Sangomar Deal from Woodside

Subsea 7 and OneSubsea’s Subsea Integration Alliance has secured a very large contract by Woodside for the Sangomar field development Phase-1 project located in the Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Offshore Deep oil blocks, in Senegal.

This contract was initially awarded in December 2018 subject to final investment decision, which has now occurred.

According to Subsea 7, a very large contract is defined as being between USD 500 million and USD 750 million.

The project work scope covers the engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and installation of the SURF system and associated subsea production systems (SPS).

The development will include 23 wells, 107 km of rigid flowlines, 28 km of flexible risers and jumpers, and 45 km of umbilicals in water depths between 700 meters and 1400 meters.

Offshore activities will take place from 2021 to 2023 using Subsea 7’s reel-lay, flex-lay and light construction vessels.

The Subsea Integration Alliance team established during the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) phase will now transition into the full EPIC phase based at Subsea 7 Global Projects Centre (GPC) in Sutton, UK.

SURF engineering will be performed by Subsea 7 GPC centres in Sutton and Suresnes, France. A base in Senegal will support the offshore campaign and conduct site receipt testing and equipment storage.

Gilles Lafaye, Subsea 7’s vice president Africa Region, said: “We are delighted to expand our operations to Senegal adding to our network of local presences in West Africa. Subsea 7 brings decades of experience in working safely and reliably in the region as well as bringing global engineering and execution capabilities to support Senegal as it increases energy production.”

Stuart Fitzgerald, deputy CEO of Subsea Integration Alliance said: “Subsea 7 and OneSubsea, through our Subsea Integration Alliance, have been working closely with Woodside since before the FEED award. This award reflects our successful experience of previous projects delivered by the Alliance and a strong relationship built over many years with Woodside.”