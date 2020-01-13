DCL Mooring & Rigging Names Shepard Its New CEO/President

DCL Rigging & Mooring (DCL) has strengthened its management team by welcoming the addition of Keith Shepherd as CEO & President.

Shepherd was formerly North America senior sales manager of the Cortland Company and has 30 years of experience creating and growing markets & companies in the Rigging, Aerospace, Defense, Heavy Lift and Mooring Industries.

Keith Shepherd said: “DCL has envisioned aggressive change & growth with an agenda intended to move it forward as our industry embraces changing technology and challenging regulatory & market conditions. DCL has been a valuable and quality-orientated partner to our customers and we look forward to improving and growing these partnerships.

“DCL intends to rapidly bring new products & services online, add new markets, and increase our customer base. We are increasingly optimistic about 2020 and I look forward to connecting with DCL’s customers and vendors as the weeks go by.”

Hans Jonassen, Sr. vice president of DCL and industry veteran, added: “Anyone in this industry can see that the magnitude and severity of the changes impacting all involved are accelerating.

“The addition of Keith as our CEO/President is a very visible demonstration that DCL will not be standing still. DCL has a fabled 75-year history of providing customers with safe, high-quality solutions in the rigging, heavy-lift, and mooring markets and we look forward to doing the same in new markets. We, at DCL, are excited about the future with a quality and forward-looking professional such as Keith.”

