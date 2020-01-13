Deep Down Bags Two New Umbilical Orders

Deep Down has received orders from two independent oil and gas operators for emergency umbilical repairs.

Both projects include design, engineering and the manufacture of associated umbilical accessories.

One solution is for a damaged umbilical, which will be retrieved, repaired and reinstalled in the US Gulf of Mexico. Deep Down will provide the umbilical termination assemblies, in addition to decommissioning, terminating and commissioning the recovered umbilical.

This work is scheduled to be completed on an expedited schedule during the first quarter of 2020.

The second solution is for the replacement of a leaking gas lift flowline off the west coast of Africa.

Deep Down will modify and install two umbilicals from a floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) to an existing platform. The solution will include topside terminations, in addition to installation equipment and services. This work is scheduled to be completed during the second quarter of 2020.

Charles Njuguna, Deep Down’s president and CEO, said, “These awards from two new customers resulted from revitalized efforts to expand our customer base by highlighting our unique expertise, experience and problem solving capabilities for subsea and topside oil and gas production challenges.”