Foresight Williams Backs Rovco

Subsea technology firm Rovco has secured a £3.9 million investment from Foresight group via the Foresight Williams Technology EIS Fund and Foresight VCTs.

The investment was part of a larger round totalling £5 million which included funds from existing shareholders.

The funds will be used to support its international expansion and Rovco’s continued development of its 3D Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence subsea technology.

Brian Allen, CEO and founder of Rovco, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Foresight Group and Williams Advanced Engineering as new shareholders in our company. Bringing a major private equity investor alongside a world-renowned engineering company will be of extraordinary benefit to Rovco.

“2019 was an incredible year for Rovco. We had a hugely successful period when we saw several project and contract wins creating secured current and forward revenue of more than £10 million. We are now setting our sights on a new major base in Scotland along with new offices for the USA and Asia markets.”

The Foresight Williams Technology EIS Fund is a collaboration that combines the Williams Advanced Engineering team’s expertise with Foresight’s investment track record. The Fund invests into early-stage, unquoted companies that are developing technology and pioneering innovations.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Geoscientists Explore Use of OWF Cables as Seismic Sensors

A team of geoscientists led by Caltech has used fiber optic communications cables stationed at the bottom of the ...

read more →

Rovco Rolls Out Live 3D Subsea Streaming Technology

Subsea technology company Rovco has launched ‘SubSLAM Live’ a 3D Streaming technology which allows ...

read more →

Rovco Wraps Up ROV Inspection at Galloper Offshore Wind Farm

Rovco has completed an extensive remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspection contract for the Galloper offshore wind ...

read more →

USS Gets Project of the Year Award

Unmanned Survey Solutions, a company that designs, builds and operates Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) for the ...

read more →

Rovco Marks ‘Substantial’ Growth in 12 Months

Subsea technology company Rovco, said it has generated £10.5 million of sales and awards through technology ...

read more →

Williams' Norphlet Deepwater Gathering Pipe Put Into Service

Williams has acquired and placed into service the 16-inch Norphlet deepwater gathering pipeline system constructed ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Neptune Energy Gets Green Light for Duva and Gjøa P1

Neptune Energy said that its development plans for the Duva and Gjøa P1 projects in the North Sea have been ...

read more →

AGL Backs Out of Vocus Buy

AGL Energy Limited (AGL) has determined to cease undertaking due diligence on Australia-based telco operator Vocus ...

read more →

Neptune Hands Out EPCIC Contracts to Rosenberg WorleyParsons

Rosenberg WorleyParsons has been awarded contracts for modifications on the Neptune operated Gjøa semi-submersible ...

read more →

Rovco Forms Egyptian Alliance with Drexel Marine

Rovco has formed a partnership with Drexel Marine Petroleum Services in Egypt. The deal should see the ...

read more →

WFS Adds Commercial Director

WFS Technologies has appointed Moray Melhuish as commercial director, who will be responsible for the increase in ...

read more →

Unmanned Survey Solutions Ready for New USV Launch

Unmanned Survey Solutions (USS) is set to launch a new Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) designed for hydrographic ...

read more →

Rovco, Global Marine Bring New IRM Solutions to Market

Rovco has formed an invested partnership with Global Marine Group (GMG) to bring intelligent inspection, repair and ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 21 ...

read more →

EU Backs Baltic Pipe with €215M

The Baltic Pipe project, a new, bi-directional offshore gas interconnection between Poland and Denmark, will ...

read more →