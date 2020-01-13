Seatools Bags Piling Equipment Contract

Subsea technology company Seatools has secured a contract from an undisclosed EPC player for the design and delivery of a piling template hydraulic and instrumentation system.

The system will be used for pile installation during the construction of an offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Pile installation will take place in the second quarter of 2020. During this phase, the pre-piling template will position and guide the pin piles. Meanwhile, the integrated instrumentation package includes survey equipment to monitor every step of the installation process in real time. The package also enables post-pile installation surveys and ensures that narrowly set installation tolerances are met, the company explains.

The contract comprises the complete mechanical, electric, hydraulic, and software design of the pile template’s hydraulic and instrumentation system. Equipment design will substantially draw on recently completed piling equipment projects.