TGS Welcomes New Senior VP Imaging; Pens Google Cloud Deal

Norwegian seismic player TGS has appointed Scott Michell as senior vice president of Imaging at TGS and signed an agreement with Google Cloud for flexible, cloud-based, compute capacity.

In this role, Michell will oversee all Imaging and R&D activities, and focus on further enhancing the company’s technology portfolio.

Michell joins TGS with 28 years of experience in the Oil & Gas industry, initially with Conoco and the last 23 years with BP. He served in a range of senior leadership roles focused on developing and applying seismic acquisition and imaging technology solutions to reduce exploration, appraisal, and production risk.

The agreement signed with Google Cloud secures access to cloud-based on-demand compute power and compliments TGS’ on-premises compute capacity. The arrangement provides a flexible hybrid compute solution that enables TGS to deliver on complex, compute intensive projects and to focus on cycle time reduction while preserving superior data quality.

Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Operations at TGS, said, “We are excited to welcome Scott to TGS and equally excited to announce our partnership with Google Cloud. These combined efforts support our next phase of innovation and expansion and will help bolster the company’s future performance as we head into an evolving market. We are particularly well placed to respond to the market’s needs by
providing high-quality processing and complex imaging solutions. This will enable us to continue to help our customers de-risk their exploration activities faster.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Google's Curie Subsea Cable All Set for Chile Transmission

Google’s Curie subsea cable from the United States to Chile has been successfully installed and tested. The ...

read more →

Polarcus Teams Up with ARGAS in MENA Region

Polarcus has signed a memorandum of understanding with Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company (ARGAS) to ...

read more →

PGS Choses Google as Its Cloud Provider

PGS, a focused marine geophysical company, has selected Google as its preferred cloud provider. This collaboration ...

read more →

CGG Bags Seismic Imaging Project from BHP in Eastern Canada

Subsurface Imaging, part of CGG’s Geoscience division, has secured a large-scale seismic imaging project from ...

read more →

CGG Begins Nebula 3D Acquisition Offshore Brazil

CGG has started acquisition of Nebula 3D, a new, long-offset BroadSeis survey located in the Campos and Santos ...

read more →

ION in New 3D Reimaging Program Offshore Denmark

 ION Geophysical Corporation has started a new 3D multi-client reimaging program offshore Denmark.  The initial ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Google Intros New Subsea Cable Linking Europe and Africa

Google has introduced Equiano, a new private subsea cable that will connect Africa with Europe. Once complete, ...

read more →

ABB Package for Submersible Fish Farm in Arctic Ocean

ABB has won a contract from Arctic Offshore Farming to power its first-ever remote controlled submersible offshore ...

read more →

Atlantis Subsea Farming Project Kicks Off

Atlantis Subsea Farming has for the first time deployed fish in its submersible pen and now the project is ...

read more →

CGG Begins OBN Survey in Gulf of Mexico

CGG has started its first multi-client ocean bottom node (OBN) survey, located in the north-central region of the ...

read more →

Google Links US and Chile via Curie Subsea Cable

Alphabet Inc. (Google) has delivered a 10,000 kilometer long subsea link between Los Angeles in the US and ...

read more →

OceanGate Welcomes Shuman as COO

Everett-based provider of manned submersible services OceanGate has named Robert Shuman as chief operating officer ...

read more →

Hawaiki Adds Seattle PoP

Hawaiki Submarine Cable has extended its US presence from Hillsboro, OR to the Westin Building Exchange (WBX) ...

read more →

Google Choses Equinix for Curie Subsea Cable Landing Station

Google has selected Equinix for its Los Angeles area cable landing station (CLS) supporting the Curie subsea cable ...

read more →

Telxius and Amazon Web Services Ink MAREA Subsea Cable Deal

Telco infrastructure company Telxius announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has signed an IRU agreement for the ...

read more →