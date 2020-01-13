TGS Welcomes New Senior VP Imaging; Pens Google Cloud Deal

Norwegian seismic player TGS has appointed Scott Michell as senior vice president of Imaging at TGS and signed an agreement with Google Cloud for flexible, cloud-based, compute capacity.

In this role, Michell will oversee all Imaging and R&D activities, and focus on further enhancing the company’s technology portfolio.

Michell joins TGS with 28 years of experience in the Oil & Gas industry, initially with Conoco and the last 23 years with BP. He served in a range of senior leadership roles focused on developing and applying seismic acquisition and imaging technology solutions to reduce exploration, appraisal, and production risk.

The agreement signed with Google Cloud secures access to cloud-based on-demand compute power and compliments TGS’ on-premises compute capacity. The arrangement provides a flexible hybrid compute solution that enables TGS to deliver on complex, compute intensive projects and to focus on cycle time reduction while preserving superior data quality.

Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Operations at TGS, said, “We are excited to welcome Scott to TGS and equally excited to announce our partnership with Google Cloud. These combined efforts support our next phase of innovation and expansion and will help bolster the company’s future performance as we head into an evolving market. We are particularly well placed to respond to the market’s needs by

providing high-quality processing and complex imaging solutions. This will enable us to continue to help our customers de-risk their exploration activities faster.”