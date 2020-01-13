Three60 Scores Neptune Energy Framework Deal

Three60 Energy has won a framework contract to deliver engineering and support services for Neptune Energy’s UKCS portfolio.

The contract will see Three60 Energy provide both concept and front-end engineering studies as well as engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning activities for Neptune Energy.

The contract will run for an initial two-year period and includes two, one-year extension options.

CEO of Three60 Energy, Walter Thain, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by Neptune Energy to provide this level of service for its UK assets. It’s great to see our track record of scope challenge and delivery execution being recognised by an agile and growing E&P company.

“Neptune Energy is already a hugely important customer to us in Engineering and Wells in Norway and it’s great to see our differentiated delivery given further recognition across our common geographies.”

