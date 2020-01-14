Contros to Shut Down; Kongsberg – AML Deal Falls Through

Kongsberg Maritime (KM) said it has stopped the sale of KM Contros GmbH (Contros) in Germany to AML Oceanographic.

The Norwegian technology enterprise decided to divest Contros with the announcement of sale and purchase letter of intent with AML in October last year, following a strategic evaluation and prioritization of its business.

However, AML and KM have agreed not to pursue the deal, and consequently, Kongsberg Maritime has decided to cease the Contros operations.

Contros is a subdivision of the Sensors & Robotics division in Kongsberg Maritime, located in Kiel/Hamburg, Germany. Contros has two primary lines of business: sensors that measure dissolved gases in water, and platforms and deployment systems for in-situ oceanographic measurement.

Kongsberg Maritime said it will stand by the commitments to customers, employees and other stakeholders, and conduct a staged closure of the operation in Contros during the first half of 2020.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Kongsberg in SAR Pact with Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue

Kongsberg Maritime has signed an agreement with the Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue to develop new and innovative ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (November 11 – ...

read more →

Seaglider AUV Division Makes Hydroid Switch

Hydroid, a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime, has integrated the Seaglider autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) ...

read more →

Kongsberg and Shell to Digitalize Nyhamna Facility

Kongsberg Digital has signed an agreement with Norske Shell to digitalize the Nyhamna facility, a gas processing ...

read more →

COVE Welcomes Kongsberg

Kongsberg Maritime has expanded its Canadian operation by establishing a presence at COVE, the Centre for Ocean ...

read more →

Hurricane: Lancaster Field Start-Up Phase Underway

Hurricane Energy has began the “start-up” phase of the Lancaster field, located west of Shetland. ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Kongsberg Unveils New GeoPulse USV

Kongsberg Maritime has launched another unmanned surface vehicle at an event in Southampton – the GeoPulse ...

read more →

Kongsberg Delivers Sounder USV to TASA

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract for delivery of a Sounder USV system, unveiled at Ocean Business, to TASA, ...

read more →

Kongsberg Shows Off Its New USV

Kongsberg Maritime has unveiled a brand-new unmanned surface vehicle (USV). The Sounder USV System is designed and ...

read more →

Kongsberg to Launch New Products at Ocean Business

Kongsberg Maritime is gearing up to unveil several new products at Ocean Business 2019, alongside its new HUGIN ...

read more →

Kongsberg Completes Purchase of RRCM

Kongsberg Group has completed the purchase of Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine (RRCM), announced in July 2018. The ...

read more →

Kongsberg to Equip New Belgian Research Vessel

Kongsberg Maritime will deliver an integrated suite of subsea technology to a new Belgian research vessel, under ...

read more →

Kongsberg Equipment for New Hydrographic Survey Vessel

Kongsberg Maritime, through its partner Unique Hydra, has been selected to deliver an integrated hydroacoustic and ...

read more →

Swire Seabed Orders HUGIN AUV from Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime has secured an order from Swire Seabed for a HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) ...

read more →

Rome Buys Kongsberg Evotec

Kongsberg has entered into an agreement with family-owned investment company Rome AS to divest Kongsberg Evotec. As ...

read more →