CSA Appoints New Project Scientist

Marine environmental consulting firm CSA Ocean Sciences (CSA) has appointed Jason Clermont as project scientist at its Northeast Regional Office.

Clermont is a fisheries biologist with background in marine conservation, marine technical operations, collaborative fisheries research, and offshore oceanographic and fisheries surveys.

Before joining CSA, Clermont spent 3 years at the Coonamessett Farm Foundation, where he oversaw collaborative fisheries research projects with commercial fishers and served as the principal investigator and chief scientist for the Atlantic Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Habitat Mapping Camera survey.

Mark Fonseca, CSA’s vice president–Science said: “We are very happy to welcome Mr. Clermont to CSA, he brings valuable knowledge and experience to CSA as we continue to develop our initiatives in the Northeast.”

“I’m eager to apply my knowledge and skills to support CSA’s environmental initiatives,” stated Clermont. “The combination of sound science, cutting-edge technology, and rigorous data analysis employed by CSA is particularly exciting and I’m very much looking forward to being a part of their Team.”

 

