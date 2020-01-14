ECL Delivers for BAS

Elmeridge Cables Limited (ECL) has recently delivered two contracts for the British Antarctic Survey (BAS).

ECL was asked by BAS to supply two lengths of double-armoured CTD (conductivity, temperature and depth) cable for two Royal Research Survey vessels.

These separate contracts were for a single 8,000 meter length for the RRS James Clark Ross and a single 10,000 meter length for the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

“Both vessels work in very sensitive and often extreme weather environments, and therefore great care and attention had to be taken throughout each production stage.

“BAS stipulated that to avoid slippage on the winch during deployment and recovery, no grease or oil could be applied on or to the armour wires of Galvanised Improved Plow Steel (GIPS), an assurance we were happy to give,” explains Des Smith, owner/managing director at Elmeridge Cables Ltd.

“BAS also had strict specifications regarding the diameter and width of the cables drums, even down to hole size for the spindle. This was to allow direct loading and unloading of the drums to and from the winches on board both vessels,” added Smith.

Both contracts have been delivered as specified and on time.

January 14, 2020

