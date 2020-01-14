NKT Bags East West Interconnector Gig

Photo: NKT

NKT has been awarded a five-year service agreement by the Irish power grid operator EirGrid for cable related services including repair works for the East West Interconnector.

The East West Interconnector is a 200 kV HVDC power cable with capacity of 500 MW between Ireland and Great Britain.

For NKT, the agreement marks the first contract including the company’s recently launched 10 days vessel mobilization guarantee. The guarantee is a central part of the overall preparedness plan and removes uncertainty from the repair timeline which is crucial for minimizing the outage duration.

“It is a pleasure to see our vessel mobilization guarantee being well-received in the market where we see a growing demand for service agreements as the focus on uptime is increasing. The level of preparedness makes a critical difference for the potential downtime of a power cable and we are happy to support EirGrid with our service expertise to ensure maximum uptime of the East West Interconnector,” says Oliver Schlodder, executive vice president and head of Applications, Service and Accessories in NKT.

The service work will be carried out in accordance with a tailored preparedness plan designed by NKT to reduce the potential outage time in case of unexpected damages to both the onshore and offshore parts of the East West Interconnector.

We are focused on optimising the availability of the East West Interconnector to facilitate the integration of renewable energy onto the Irish and European transmission systems. This new agreement with NKT supports this goal and is another step towards transforming the power system for future generations,” says Michael Mahon, director of Grid Development and Interconnection in EirGrid.

NKT will be providing jointing technicians as well as tailored vessels, equipment and specially designed tools for efficient service operations.

Furthermore, the agreement includes inspection and spare part maintenance, fault locating, vessel preparedness guarantee, offshore cable handling, off- and onshore cable jointing work, engineering and monitoring analysis.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Natural Power Supports AQUIND Interconnector Project

Natural Power has assisted AQUIND with the application for development consent for the AQUIND Interconnector. The ...

read more →

Australia’s Marinus Link Deemed Feasible

A second interconnector with Tasmania is a step closer, with TasNetworks’ assessment of the business case finding a ...

read more →

EU Backs Celtic Interconnector and Harmony Link

Two Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) grants were signed to support the construction of the Celtic Interconnector ...

read more →

DEME to Link Neart na Gaoithe OWF Turbines

DEME Offshore has been awarded an EPCI contract for the inter-array and interconnector cables at the Neart na ...

read more →

Woodside Takes FID on Pluto-NWS Interconnector Pipeline

Woodside has taken a final investment decision on the pipeline component of the Pluto-North West Shelf (NWS) ...

read more →

Siemens Converter Stations for Viking Link Interconnector

Siemens has been awarded a contract to deliver two converter stations for Viking Link, the first high-voltage ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Greenlink Boosts Team with Two Appointments

Greenlink Interconnector has appointed two leading figures from the Irish energy and business sectors, Tim Cowhig ...

read more →

NKT Gets Power Cables Order for Viking Link

NKT has secured a contract worth approximately EUR 90 million from Energinet and National Grid, the owners of ...

read more →

MMT Gears for East West Interconnector Survey

Swedish survey specialist MMT has been assigned by EirGrid to perform a geophysical survey over the existing East ...

read more →

NordLink Interconnector Makes Germany Touchdown

The NordLink power cable has now been pulled in on the Germany coast marking a key milestone in the project ...

read more →

Ireland and France Seek Celtic Interconnector Backing

Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar and President of France Emmanuel Macron have submitted a joint request to the ...

read more →

Sumitomo Electric Delivers Two HVDC Interconnector Projects

Sumitomo Electric Industries has completed two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnector cable projects ...

read more →

HullWiper Bags Equinor Contract

HullWiper has signed a hull cleaning frame agreement with Equinor for its fleet of oil and gas tankers operating in ...

read more →

Partners Group to Invest in Greenlink Delivery

Partners Group has provided equity financing for the Greenlink Interconnector (Greenlink), a project to construct a ...

read more →

UDS' Diving Vessel Picasso En Route to West Africa

Ultra Deep Solutions’ diving support and construction vessel Picasso is heading over to West Africa to start a long ...

read more →