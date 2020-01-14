Polarcus and SFC Reschedule Again

Polarcus said it has once more agreed to postpone the redelivery of seismic research vessel Vyacheslav Tikhonov with Sovcomflot (SCF).

The vessel was due for redelivery until January 15, 2020, while potential projects were pursued by SCF.

The redelivery of the vessel has now been agreed until the completion of work which SCF has been awarded by a third party in Asia.

Polarcus also added that SCF is on the market for further projects for the vessel after the awarded assignment.

Subject to any future agreement, redelivery is expected to occur in the second half of Q2, 2020.

The current ‘charter back’ of the vessel will expire on the vessel’s arrival at the project mobilisation port in Asia.

