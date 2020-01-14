SGS Secures Royal Caribbean Cruises Work

Subsea Global Solutions (SGS) has entered into a new agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCCL) to provide underwater hull maintenance and repair services for their fleet of 58 ships.

The new agreement is a continuation of the long-term relationship between the two companies.

RCCL VP of Global Marine Operations, Anders Aasen, said: “With the new IMO regulations on low-sulphur fuel coming into force, our goal is to have the most energy efficient fleet on water with best possible solution partners in their fields. With SGS supporting our underwater operations on a 24/7/365 basis, our shore and sea staff can focus on delivering a superior service to our guests onboard with no or minimum downtime and the best environmental track record possible.”

SGS executive director, Harun Duzgoren, added: “We are delighted to be given the opportunity to continue supporting RCCL’s fleet and add value to their operations. We are consistently investing into new technology and our people, and are confident that our new online reporting platform, coupled with our growing number of expert diver/technicians (140+) will help RCCL to meet their strategic targets.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (December 23 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (December 16 – ...

read more →

Royal IHC Aids Installation of J-Lay System on ZPMC's Vessel

Royal IHC has signed a contract with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) to support the installation and ...

read more →

Dutch MOD Picks Trio for Submarine Renewal Final Round

Naval Group has been selected by the Netherlands Ministry of Defence (MOD) to enter the next phase in the selection ...

read more →

Royal IHC and Breman Machinery in Submarines Pact

Royal IHC and Breman Machinery have signed an agreement to cooperate on building complex and steel structures with ...

read more →

Royal IHC Preps Reel Lay System for Shanghai Salvage

Royal IHC has hit a milestone in the design and build of an integrated 550t reel lay system for Shanghai Salvage. ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

CSA and MMT Team Up in Americas

CSA Ocean Sciences (CSA) and MMT have entered into strategic alliance to provide combined services for the Americas ...

read more →

Techano Supports Norway Royal Salmon Aquaculture Project

Techano has received order for equipment for Norway Royal Salmon’s (NRS) newly-developed aquaculture ...

read more →

Damen to Provide Maintenance Services for Dutch MoD

Damen Shipyards Den Helder has signed a midlife upkeep (MLU) contract with the Netherlands Ministry of Defence. ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Ready for Seven Vega Launch

Subsea 7 is set for the launch and official naming ceremony of its new reel-lay vessel Seven Vega, to take place on ...

read more →

UK Hydrographic Office Opens New HQ

New home of UK Hydrographic Office was officially opened by the Princess Royal on Monday. For nearly 80 years UKHO ...

read more →

Infinera Nets Kanawa Subsea Cable Deal from Orange

Infinera has secured a deal with Orange to power Kanawa subsea cable with its fourth-generation Infinite Capacity ...

read more →

Viking Neptun Secures More Work with Ocean Installer

Eidesvik has been awarded a contract for the subsea construction vessel Viking Neptun with Ocean Installer. The ...

read more →

Edda Fonn Revamped for Its New Service

Østensjø Rederi has outfitted the vessel Edda Fonn, getting it ready for the delivery to the Royal New Zealand Navy ...

read more →

L3 ASV Delivers C-Enduro Autonomous Vessel to Royal Navy

L3 ASV has delivered a long-endurance autonomous vessel known as the C-Enduro to the Royal Navy. The C-Enduro will ...

read more →