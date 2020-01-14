SGS Secures Royal Caribbean Cruises Work

Subsea Global Solutions (SGS) has entered into a new agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCCL) to provide underwater hull maintenance and repair services for their fleet of 58 ships.

The new agreement is a continuation of the long-term relationship between the two companies.

RCCL VP of Global Marine Operations, Anders Aasen, said: “With the new IMO regulations on low-sulphur fuel coming into force, our goal is to have the most energy efficient fleet on water with best possible solution partners in their fields. With SGS supporting our underwater operations on a 24/7/365 basis, our shore and sea staff can focus on delivering a superior service to our guests onboard with no or minimum downtime and the best environmental track record possible.”

SGS executive director, Harun Duzgoren, added: “We are delighted to be given the opportunity to continue supporting RCCL’s fleet and add value to their operations. We are consistently investing into new technology and our people, and are confident that our new online reporting platform, coupled with our growing number of expert diver/technicians (140+) will help RCCL to meet their strategic targets.”