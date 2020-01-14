Van Oord Lays First Borssele III & IV Inter-Array Cable

zoom Photo: Blauwwind

Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Nexus has set up the first inter-array cable on the Borssele III & IV offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea.

Van Oord is one of the two main contractors for the project, together with MHI Vestas. The Dutch maritime contractor is performing the Balance of Plant activities, consisting of the engineering, supply and construction of the foundations and connecting cables.

Prysmian was awarded a contract by Van Oord for the development of a submarine inter–array cables system for Borssele III & IV offshore wind farms.

The Italian subsea cable specialist is responsible for the design, manufacture, supply and testing of about 175 kilometers of 66 kV three core cables with XLPE insulation of various cross – section and all related accessories.

Borssele III & IV wind farms are part of the wide Borssele wind farm zone located near the southern border of the Dutch Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), approximately 25 kilometers from the shore, and will have a total installed capacity of 731.5 MW.