Equinor Picks Aker Solutions for Troll Platforms Electrification FEED

The Troll C platform in the North Sea; Photo: Øyvind Hagen/Equinor

Aker Solutions has secured a front-end engineering (FEED) study from Equinor to enable power from shore for the Troll B and C platforms, to reduce CO2 emissions from the field.

The contract includes an option for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) work following the completion of the study.

The Troll West electrification project comprises the electrification of the two floating production platforms Troll B and Troll C with power from Kollsnes.

The project’s scope includes an onshore plant at Kollsnes, a subsea power cable from Kollsnes to Troll B (80 km), a cable from Troll B to Troll C (17 km), and topside modification at the Troll B and C platforms.

The transition to onshore power could reduce CO2 emissions from Troll B and C by about 450,000 metric tons per year.

We are delighted to have secured a major electrification project for an existing offshore production facility on the Norwegian Continental Shelf,” said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. “Our ambition is to generate 25 percent of our revenue from low carbon solutions such as electrification by 2030. The electrification of Troll B and C is a great example of how we are executing on our strategy and helping operators to reduce emissions significantly.”

“This is an important award that supports the industry’s ambition to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in Norway with 40 percent by 2030 and to near zero by 2050. Using electrical power from shore will require large and complex modification work at the Troll B and C platforms. We are glad to award the FEED contract to mature the topside modification work to Aker Solutions, a supplier who has worked with the Troll field for many years and has a good knowledge of the installations,” says Peggy Krantz-Underland, Equinor chief procurement officer.

The FEED study for Troll B and C is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2020.

