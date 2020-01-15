Searcher Wraps Up Gulf of Papua Prospectivity Study

Photo: Searcher Seismic

Searcher Seismic said it has completed of the Gulf of Papua prospectivity study in Papua New Guinea.

The survey was performed by Discover Geoscience on behalf of Searcher and consists of five main sections; tectono-stratigraphic framework, tectonostratigraphic elements, facies and EOD mapping, charge modelling plus play concepts & leads inventory.

Searcher is offering this study to industry as an integrated multi-disciplinary report of the hydrocarbon prospectivity potential across the entire Gulf of Papua.

The Australia-based seismic player’s PNG data includes 77,910 kilometers of 2D seismic (newly acquired and reprocessed), 1,795 square kilometers 3D seismic reprocessing, 60,690 square kilometers airborne gravity, magnetic and gradiometry data and a geochemical study covering the entire Gulf of Papua.

According to Searcher’s sales director Simon Crellin, Papua New Guinea has become one of the world’s most exciting exploration regions, with significant petroleum potential in the Gulf of Papua.

Modern seismic data has enabled deeper imaging of distinctive tectonic packages and basement which has been utilised in the study, leading to the identification of several new plays within the Gulf of Papua.

“The study has revealed significant prospectivity in this frontier region. Leveraging high-quality seismic data, drop cores, dredge samples, seep data and geochemical analysis within this study has enabled us to build a comprehensive leads inventory for the Gulf of Papua”, Crellin said.

