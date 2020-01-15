Seven Viking Owners Boost Environmental Footprint

Subsea 7 and Eidesvik Offshore have been presented with the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) Environmental Sustainability Award for 2019 in recognition of its efforts to reduce vessel emissions and improve energy efficiency.

In January 2019, Seven Viking was converted from a conventional to a hybrid vessel as part of its long-term inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services contract with Equinor in Norway.

The conversion, which involves the installation of a battery system and land-based power supply, delivers a range of benefits including significant fuel savings, emission reductions from ship operations, reduced maintenance costs on diesel engines and increased flexibility in the use of Power Generation plants. Additional benefits include improved dynamic positioning capability performance, shore power connections for energy supply whilst quayside, and innovative features such as the ability to regenerate power from project equipment and to charge autonomous ROVs in the field.

Robin Mawhinney, i-Tech 7’s region director for Europe, Africa and Canada, said: “Since its launch in 2013, Seven Viking has been an innovative and successful IRM vessel. We are delighted with the success of this conversion and see it as a promising step towards improving the environmental footprint of this vessel.”

Environmental sustainability is one of two key strategic themes for IMCA and the IMCA Environmental Sustainability Award recognises the best environmental sustainability initiatives developed by IMCA members during the last two years.

Seven Viking is a harsh environment IRM vessel with a crew capacity of 90 and special features such as an enclosed module handling system, scale squeeze system and an ROV hangar. The vessel, which is co-owned by Subsea 7 and Eidesvik Offshore, previously worked for Equinor on a five-year contract and started a new five-year contract with Equinor in January 2019, through i-Tech 7, Subsea 7’s Life of Field business unit.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

ACE Winches Gets Additional Balmoral Boost

Balmoral recently made a seven-figure investment in ACE Winches which will be used to strengthen ACE’s equipment ...

read more →

Peab to Constructs New Seabed in Horten

Horten Municipality has selected Peab to clear, clean and construct a new seabed in the Horten harbor basin, in a ...

read more →

Wärtsilä Hybrid Package for Viking Neptun

The technology group Wärtsilä has been selected by Eidesvik to engineer, supply, and commission a hybrid propulsion ...

read more →

ECOsubsea Hull Cleaning for Ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge

ECOsubsea, the Norwegian provider of hull cleaning technology, has secured contracts to clean in North European ...

read more →

Prysmian Moves Forward with New Cable-Layer Construction

Prysmian Group has taken a step forward in the construction of its new cable-laying vessel. In accordance with the ...

read more →

Siemens Converter Stations for Viking Link Interconnector

Siemens has been awarded a contract to deliver two converter stations for Viking Link, the first high-voltage ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

NKT Firms Up Viking Link Deal

NKT had received the award by Energinet and National Grid to supply a onshore cable system for Viking Link ...

read more →

Prysmian Nets EUR 700M Viking Link Project Contract

Prysmian Group has received a letter of award from National Grid Viking Link Limited and Energinet, for the ...

read more →

NKT Gets Power Cables Order for Viking Link

NKT has secured a contract worth approximately EUR 90 million from Energinet and National Grid, the owners of ...

read more →

Eidesvik and CGG Agree Redelivery of Seismic Vessel

Eidesvik Offshore and CGG have agreed to terminate with immediate effect the contract for Viking Vanquish. The ...

read more →

Acergy Viking Stays on Siemens Gamesa Duty

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has extended the charter of Eidesvik’s vessel Acergy Viking by one additional ...

read more →

Eidesvik Veritas Viking Goes to Work with Magseis Fairfield

Eidesvik Offshore has received a letter of award from Magseis Fairfield for the use of “Veritas Viking” ...

read more →

Viking Neptun Secures More Work with Ocean Installer

Eidesvik has been awarded a contract for the subsea construction vessel Viking Neptun with Ocean Installer. The ...

read more →

Anbaric Files for 1.2 GW Massachusetts Wind Interconnection

Offshore transmission developer Anbaric has filed with ISO-New England for a 1200MW high voltage direct current ...

read more →

James Fisher Adds Murjan to Boost Middle East Footprint

James Fisher and Sons (JFS) has expanded its capabilities in the Middle East with the acquisition of Murjan ...

read more →