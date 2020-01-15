Unity Delivers North Sea P&A Pressure Testing for Petrofac

Aberdeen-based well integrity player Unity has completed a preparatory plugging and abandonment project in partnership with oilfield services provider Petrofac.

Unity deployed its Temporary Abandonment Cap Test Tool (TACTT) to pressure test two suspended mudline wells in the North Sea in support of an end of life campaign undertaken by Petrofac for a multinational operator.

The TACTT technology, designed to provide a fast and mobile method of pressure testing, confirmed zero pressure below the TA caps of the two wells, allowing P&A operations to continue.

The TACTT was deployed on drill pipe from a rig, however it can also be cable deployed for vessel-based P&A activity and added cost efficiency, Unity explains. The TACTT was delivered within one week, returned to Unity after the first well, redressed in 3 days and then remobilised for the second well.

Gary Smart, Unity CEO, said: “Re-entering offshore wells, which may have been suspended for a considerable number of years, is challenging and high risk, particularly as any pressure build up behind the back-pressure valve of the TA caps cannot usually be measured. For the first time, there is a safe and efficient method to test and vent these wells prior to re-entry.

“This latest project in partnership with Petrofac, builds on our successful track record and the value the industry already recognises in the TACTT technology. We look forward to continuing to deliver further cost, efficiency and safety benefits for our clients through this and our other innovative technology.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

JFD Australia Nets Defence Deal from DSTG

JFD Australia has secured a $7.2 million contract from the Australian Government Defence Science and Technology ...

read more →

Forum UK Beefs Up Its Hyperbaric Testing Facility

Forum Energy Technologies has completed a three-month upgrade to its hyperbaric testing facility, which, according ...

read more →

Petrofac Supports JOG's Greater Buchan Development

Petrofac has secured a contract to support the concept appraisal and selection phase of Jersey Oil and Gas’ ...

read more →

Petrofac Bags Hess Decommissioning Contract

Petrofac has secured a well plugging and abandonment contract from Hess Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hess ...

read more →

Petrofac Wins Forties Deal with Ineos

Petrofac has been awarded a three-year Forties pipeline operations & maintenance support services contract from ...

read more →

Trendsetter Delivers Intervention Solution Off South America

Trendsetter said it has completed another hydraulic intervention project utilizing its 15,000-psi subsea tree ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Petrofac Wins Absheron Gig

Petrofac, in a joint venture with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has secured an ...

read more →

Global Energy Group Delivers BP Schiehallion Manifold

Global Energy Group’s North Fabrication division has completed and handed over the Schiehallion central ...

read more →

GM Flow Launches Offshore Flow Measurement Tech

GM Flow Measurement Services has developed new automated technology to measure and analyse flow data on offshore ...

read more →

Heerema Nets Hollandse Kust Zuid Alpha Contract

Heerema Marine Contractors has been awarded Petrofac contract for TenneT’s Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) Alpha ...

read more →

SBM Confirms FPSO Contract Award for Liza Project

SBM Offshore has confirmed a contract awards from Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), an ...

read more →

Optime Hyperbaric Chambers for NUI

NUI, the Bergen-based Norwegian independent hyperbaric research and test facility, has agreed to purchase two very ...

read more →

Petrofac Nets Tullow Oil's Thames Decommissioning Deal

Petrofac has been appointed well operator by Tullow Oil for the next phase of its Thames Decommissioning Project, ...

read more →

US Navy Wraps Up Mine-Hunting Sonar Developmental Trials

The US Navy has completed developmental testing for the AN/AQS-20C mine-hunting sonar system at Naval Surface ...

read more →

Enpro Set for FIS Technology Subsea Trials

Enpro Subsea has started onshore testing on its Flow Intervention Services (FIS) technology, backed by £1.5-million ...

read more →