Unity Delivers North Sea P&A Pressure Testing for Petrofac

Aberdeen-based well integrity player Unity has completed a preparatory plugging and abandonment project in partnership with oilfield services provider Petrofac.

Unity deployed its Temporary Abandonment Cap Test Tool (TACTT) to pressure test two suspended mudline wells in the North Sea in support of an end of life campaign undertaken by Petrofac for a multinational operator.

The TACTT technology, designed to provide a fast and mobile method of pressure testing, confirmed zero pressure below the TA caps of the two wells, allowing P&A operations to continue.

The TACTT was deployed on drill pipe from a rig, however it can also be cable deployed for vessel-based P&A activity and added cost efficiency, Unity explains. The TACTT was delivered within one week, returned to Unity after the first well, redressed in 3 days and then remobilised for the second well.

Gary Smart, Unity CEO, said: “Re-entering offshore wells, which may have been suspended for a considerable number of years, is challenging and high risk, particularly as any pressure build up behind the back-pressure valve of the TA caps cannot usually be measured. For the first time, there is a safe and efficient method to test and vent these wells prior to re-entry.

“This latest project in partnership with Petrofac, builds on our successful track record and the value the industry already recognises in the TACTT technology. We look forward to continuing to deliver further cost, efficiency and safety benefits for our clients through this and our other innovative technology.”