Fugro Lands More Geotech Site Survey Work Off The Netherlands

Fugro has been awarded a geotechnical site investigation contract for the Ten noorden van de Waddeneilanden Wind Farm Zone (TNWWFZ), following last year’s geotechnical contract for the Hollandse Kust (west) offshore wind farm zone.

The final deliverable for the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO.nl) will be a data package which can be used to prepare a detailed integrated geological and geotechnical soil model, on which wind farm developers will base future tenders.

The fieldwork will take place from February to May this year, and the project will comprise two phases: a shallow subsurface investigation completed in Phase 1, followed by a borehole drilling programme, and standard and advanced laboratory testing, in Phase 2.

This latest award for the Dutch wind farm industry underlines our commitment to support the offshore wind industry in the global energy transition and proves that technical innovation wins contracts. Our innovative and continuously upgraded seabed and downhole tools, such as the SEACALF Mk IV and WISON Mk V, now fully operational on our vessels, are a major asset,” said Sven Plasman, project director at Fugro. “Furthermore, this award from RVO.nl recognises the importance of Fugro’s initiatives to improve project sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint of our site investigations.”

Frank van Erp, RVO.nl’s project manager, said: “We aim for continuous improvement in site data for Dutch Wind Farm Zones to accelerate the development of Dutch offshore wind energy. With Fugro on our team, we look forward to achieving this goal.’’

The TNWWFZ is 46 nautical miles off the north coast of the Netherlands. The total surface area is approximately 120 km2 and the zone will accommodate 700 MW.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Fugro to Pay $26.8M for Charter Termination

Dutch subsea and survey specialist Fugro said it has lost an arbitration case involving Tasik Toba Subsea over ...

read more →

Fugro Wins Hydrographic Survey Work for NOAA

Fugro has been awarded a 5-year contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to provide ...

read more →

Fugro in Nearshore Geotechnical Survey Off Denmark

Danish consulting firm COWI has awarded Fugro a nearshore geotechnical site investigation for CPH City & Port ...

read more →

Fugro Finalizes AUV and Geotechnical Surveys for BSP

Fugro has completed the first deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) site survey for Brunei Shell Petroleum ...

read more →

Fugro Set for Neart na Gaoithe Geotechnical Surveys

Fugro is set to begin geotechnical surveys over the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm export cable corridor ...

read more →

Impact Subsea Adds Geotech System as South Korean Agent

Impact Subsea has signed a distribution agreement with Geotech System in South Korea. Geotech System is a key ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Fugro Joins South Korean Offshore Wind Services Arena

Fugro has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Underwater Survey Technology 21 (UST21) in a move that ...

read more →

Fugro Wraps Up AUV Surveys for Shell in GoM

Fugro has completed several deepwater geophysical surveys in the Gulf of Mexico for Shell International Exploration ...

read more →

Fugro Nets Geotechnical Site Investigation Deal Off Germany

Fugro has been awarded a multi-annual geotechnical site investigation contract from the Germany’s Federal ...

read more →

Fugro Eyes Seabed Geosolutions Exit

Fugro is looking to sell its stake in Seabed Geosolutions, a joint venture company with French seismic player CGG. ...

read more →

CMS-Geotech Sets Up Plymouth Base

CMS-Geotech has established a new operational site at the new Oceansgate Marine Enterprise Zone in Britain’s Ocean ...

read more →

Fugro Sees Revenue Growth

Dutch subsea and survey specialist Fugro has seen its revenue increased some 9 per cent from €350 billion in Q1 ...

read more →

Fugro Provides UXO Services for Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Fugro has been awarded a contract by TenneT for the delivery of UXO services at offshore wind farm development in ...

read more →

Fugro in Hollandse Kust Marine Site Characterization Project

Fugro has secured a contract to undertake marine site characterization work at the Hollandse Kust (west) wind farm ...

read more →

Fugro Wraps Up Final Stage of Saint-Nazaire Survey

Fugro has completed the final stage of geotechnical investigations to provide information for the detailed design ...

read more →