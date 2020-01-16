InterMoor Delivers FPSO Mooring Project Off West Africa

InterMoor has recently wrapped up FPSO mooring installation project offshore West Africa.

Acteon’s mooring specialist was comissioned, through Maersk Supply Service, to provide suction embedded plate anchors (SEPLAs) technology for permanent FPSO mooring system.

For the project, InterMoor designed and fabricated nine SEPLA anchors. At 28t each, they are amongst the largest SEPLA anchors ever fabricated and installed.

Anchor handling vessels Maersk Maker and Maersk Achiever were used to install the large SEPLAs and chain.

InterMoor’s sister company Aquatic provided reel drive system to spool the Sheathed Spiral Strand Wire onto the winch drums of the installation vessel, which in turn were used to lower the wire into the water.

