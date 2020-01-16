NEC Qualifies 20 Fiber Pair Subsea Telecom Cables

NEC Corporation and its subsidiary OCC Corporation have completed full qualification of subsea repeaters and optical cable containing up to 20 fiber pairs (40 fibers).

This is a 25% improvement in fiber count over 16 fiber pair systems previously built by NEC.

This development allows cable owners worldwide to construct subsea telecom cables capable of the highest traffic capacity, while optimizing the cost per bit of the wet plant.

NEC said it has achieved this with only minor modifications to its proven repeater and cable designs. This was done by optimizing key repeater components, and by proving that its existing cable design could easily accommodate more fibers.

The 20 fiber pair repeaters continue to use quadruple pump sharing technology, first introduced by NEC in 2010, for high optical and electrical efficiency.

OCC’s 20 fiber pair cable can be manufactured using a wide range of existing optical fibers, according to the needs of each new cable system.

Furthermore, OCC has demonstrated to its customers that they can visually identify individual fibers using a combination of ring marking and conventional fiber coloring. This allows the potential number of fibers in a cable to be greatly expanded. Significantly, in OCC cable, the fiber’s transmission performance is completely unaffected, either by the fiber coloring or cabling processes.

As global capacity demand continues to soar, NEC is committed to helping our customers scale up their networks in a cost-effective way,” said Takaaki Ogata, executive technical manager of NEC’s Submarine Network Division. “Further significant increases in the fiber pair count of NEC’s wet plant are coming soon,” he added.

Mass production of the newly-qualified wet plant has started.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Geoscientists Explore Use of OWF Cables as Seismic Sensors

A team of geoscientists led by Caltech has used fiber optic communications cables stationed at the bottom of the ...

read more →

Altibox Buys Skagenfiber and Its Norway-Denmark Subsea Cable

Altibox has acquired 100% of shares in Skagenfiber and its projected fiber optic cable between Norway and Denmark, ...

read more →

Prysmian Wraps Up HVDC Test on COBRAcable

Prysmian Group has completed the HVDC test on the submarine interconnector COBRAcable that links The Netherlands ...

read more →

EllaLink, Telxius Ink Latin America - Europe Connection Pact

The EllaLink Group and Telxius, the telecommunication infrastructure company of the Telefónica Group, have signed a ...

read more →

PLDT Adds International Capacity with Jupiter Subsea Cable

PLDT has finalized the technical and management agreements with a consortium of international providers to further ...

read more →

Omantel Supports Subsea Optical Fiber Communications School

Omantel, a global player in the integrated telecommunications market, has become a key supporter of the Subsea ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

EIB Provides Funding for Cabo Verde Submarine Cable

The European Investment Bank has agreed to provide USD 25 million for construction of a new telecom connection to ...

read more →

Google Intros New Subsea Cable Linking Europe and Africa

Google has introduced Equiano, a new private subsea cable that will connect Africa with Europe. Once complete, ...

read more →

EllaLink Board Welcomes Two New Members

EllaLink’s main shareholder Marguerite has appointed Alberto Horcajo and Alessandro Talotta to the board of ...

read more →

ASN Kicks Off EllaLink Marine Route Survey

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has finalized the cable route study and mobilized the marine survey vessel for the ...

read more →

Google Links US and Chile via Curie Subsea Cable

Alphabet Inc. (Google) has delivered a 10,000 kilometer long subsea link between Los Angeles in the US and ...

read more →

Angola Cables Opens Brazil Data Centre

Angola Cables has opened its carrier neutral data centre, AngoNAP Fortaleza in Fortaleza, Brazil. The Tier III ...

read more →

EllaLink and EMACOM to Boost Madeira Connection

Partnership between EMACOM, and the EllaLink has extended further in order to meet the growing capacity demands of ...

read more →

Prysmian Lands Chilean Subsea Cable Deal

Prysmian Group has received new contracts worth around €50 million by Gtd Teleductos, a Chilean telecom operator, ...

read more →

Telxius and Amazon Web Services Ink MAREA Subsea Cable Deal

Telco infrastructure company Telxius announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has signed an IRU agreement for the ...

read more →